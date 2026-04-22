Information war in West Asia and lessons for India

The first sign of a foreign policy crisis for many Indians no longer comes from South Block. It comes as a forwarded video. By the time the government explains the crisis, the public has absorbed it as emotion. In the online world, audiences do not gather around one official message. They gather around language that feels native to their mood. (AFP)

The war in West Asia is being fought not only over territory, airspace, and sea lanes. It is also over first impressions. The first battle is for attention, and it begins on the phone screen. The side that seizes it shapes much of what follows: Television debate, newspaper framing and diplomatic chatter.

Iran understood that when traditional outlets shut you out, social media can still get your message in front of people. It relied not just on official statements or ideological rhetoric but also on memes, short videos, AI-generated visuals, English-language humour, images of civilian suffering, and the language of sovereignty and resistance. Tehran tailored its message to different audiences. To the Global South, it presented itself as a State under attack. To parts of the Arab public, it cast itself as a symbol of anti-western defiance. To western audiences, it framed the conflict as American overreach, often using images of civilian suffering to claim moral injury.

Iran also used irony, satire, and internet culture rather than doctrine to engage younger audiences online. Despite American and Israeli military superiority, Iran often proved more agile in shaping the online narrative of the crisis.

That agility came at a cost. Exaggeration and false claims were also part of the campaign. What mattered was that online material rarely stayed online. A meme, joke or clip could quickly migrate into television discussion, newspaper coverage and diplomatic commentary, giving digital messaging a wider political afterlife.

Iran’s advantage lay in the tone of its messaging. In the online world, audiences do not gather around one official message. They gather around language that feels native to their mood. Even Iran’s consulate in Hyderabad joined the campaign, posting on X: “The Strait of Hormuz isn’t social media. If someone blocks you, you can’t just block them back.”

Iranian diplomacy in India was not only trying to shape opinion. It was also trying to read it. The official Iran in India X account invited Indian users to participate in a public opinion survey on the Islamic Republic’s public diplomacy. The irony was plain. A State that restricts expression at home was soliciting reactions abroad.

Iran’s online campaign drew strength from the way State and non-State efforts reinforced one another across platforms, giving the campaign reach and repetition.

Its adversaries, by contrast, often looked less nimble. Israel’s messaging frequently remained institutional, security-centred, and reactive. The US has immense reach, but not always the tone that such a war demands. In a crisis marked by civilian suffering and regional instability, overly assertive messaging can prove counterproductive. It gives the other side an opening to claim the emotional high ground.

India should study how Iran shaped perceptions online during the crisis. Not because Iran offers a model, but because this is how every external crisis will be contested in public. India will be judged not only by what it does but also by how quickly and clearly it explains what it is doing.

A foreign crisis now spills quickly into domestic politics, markets, diaspora anxiety and social tension. A misleading clip can travel into an Indian family group before any official clarification arrives. By then, the State is no longer informing the public. It is chasing it.

Operation Sindoor offered a related lesson. In a crisis, action does not speak for itself. The State has to explain what it has done and why. That explanation has to come quickly enough to reassure the public at home and signal intent abroad before others fill the space with their own story.

India often sounds careful and measured when the moment demands speed as well as accuracy. Truth remains essential, but truth that lags behind rumour usually loses to it. In the middle of a crisis, a parent in Kochi or Patna is not waiting for a perfectly worded response. They want to know whether the airport is open, whether their child is safe and whether the route out still exists.

In such situations, consular work, diplomacy and public communication become one task. In future crises, Indian missions abroad must be more than diplomatic outposts. Their work will no longer be confined to démarches, meetings and formal advisories. They must also be digital first responders and among the earliest official voices citizens hear online.

India’s foreign policy often rests on balance and room for manoeuvre. But in a polarised media environment, those qualities are easily misread. Restraint is interpreted as hesitation. Strategic autonomy is caricatured as ambiguity. A country that does not explain its position swiftly and consistently will find others explaining it on its behalf. Communication is no longer just presentation. It shapes how a State acts and how its actions are understood.

The next foreign policy crisis will still require diplomacy and military capability. But for most Indians, it will begin with a message on a screen. If the Indian State reaches that screen too late, it will spend the rest of the emergency responding to a story written by others. In the years ahead, that may decide not just how India is seen but how much room it has to act.

Syed Akbaruddin served as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York and is currently dean, Kautilya School of Public Policy. The views expressed are personal