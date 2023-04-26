Support of locals can help secure Jammu

On April 20, an Indian Army truck carrying food items for an iftar to be hosted by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was ambushed by terrorists on the Jammu-Poonch highway. The ensuing firefight left five soldiers dead. The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a terrorist organisation that came up in 2020 and is a proxy of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility for the attack. PREMIUM With much attention riveted on Kashmir, the sensitivity of the Jammu region is often overlooked. The delicate fabric of Hindu-Muslim relations in this area is vulnerable to the spark of communal discord (ANI)

The strike has focused attention on terror in the Jammu region. In December 2022, Dilbag Singh, the director-general of Jammu and Kashmir Police, said, “All districts of Jammu have been freed from militancy except one district where three to four terrorists are still operating. We are proactively pursuing them, and we will soon finish these few terrorists as well.”

While it is true that most districts of Jammu are terror-free, the past two years have seen a resurgence of violence in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch that needs to be viewed seriously. Last year saw a bomb planted on a bus carrying pilgrims to Katra, a suicide attack on an army post at Darhal in the Rajouri district, and the chilling execution of Hindu civilians in the Dangri village of Rajouri.

With much attention riveted on Kashmir, the sensitivity of the Jammu region is often overlooked. The delicate fabric of Hindu-Muslim relations in this area is vulnerable to the spark of communal discord, the reverberations of which can be felt far beyond the boundaries of the Union Territory. The targeting of Hindus in Dangri was one such attempt.

Peace in Jammu does not suit Pakistan, which seeks to portray a narrative of unending violence in Jammu and Kashmir due to India’s stringent policies. Pakistan has nurtured this violence in the past decade through regular ceasefire violations, predominantly in the Jammu division. After the ceasefire agreement of February 2021, terrorist activities have surged, and newly created terrorist organisations such as PAFF and the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force have taken root primarily in the Jammu region.

There is a growing likelihood that terrorist groups have established bases south of the Pir Panjal. One reason could be the relocation of RR forces from this area to Ladakh in 2020, which may have caused a thinning out of the counterterrorism grid in the hinterland. In addition, the army is also considering a proposal to reduce the strength of RR battalions from six to four companies, which would further decrease army presence.

A straightforward solution is to bolster security forces, and the recent deployment of additional Central Reserve Police Force soldiers in the area is a commendable step. However, the crux of the success lies in enlisting local communities in the fight against terrorism. A glance at the history of terrorism in the Jammu division offers valuable insights.

Data from the South Asian Terrorism Portal reveals that in 2001, the districts of Poonch and Rajouri suffered a staggering 1,206 fatalities in terrorism-related incidents. After that, there was a steady decline, with fatalities dropping to 69 in 2007. This success can be attributed to the Line of Control (LoC) fencing, which curtailed infiltration, the induction of additional troops, and the formation of more RR units for the Jammu division. However, the support of the local Gujjar and Bakarwal communities also helped turn the tide.

In the early 2000s, exhausted by the exploitation by Pakistani terrorists, the Gujjars and Bakarwals of Poonch and Rajouri decided to fight back. Residents of the Salohi Mohra formed the first all-Muslim Village Defence Committee (VDC) in Rajouri district in December 2000. The locals of Marrah village in Poonch district set up a vigilante organisation, the Pir Panjal Scouts, which was subsequently integrated into the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Group III. This group provided invaluable support to the Army during Operation Sarp Vinash, a massive drive launched in 2003 to flush out terrorists from the Hill Kaka area. The women of Marrah and Kulali formed the first all-women VDC in 2004.

As local support dried up, so did terrorist hideouts. The Army’s robust deployment along the LoC curbed infiltration, restoring a sense of calm to the Jammu division. As a result, in 2012, fatalities in terrorism-related incidents in the Poonch and Rajouri districts dropped to seven (six terrorists and one soldier).

As Pakistan seeks to rekindle terrorism south of Pir Panjal, the security forces must intensify their operations to thwart these efforts. In this fight, the support of locals will be indispensable. There has been some angst among the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities over issues such as land ownership and the granting of reservations to Paharis. These must be appropriately addressed.

With its intricate web of social and political dynamics, the Jammu region demands a comprehensive counterterrorism approach. Bolstering the security forces is vital, but fostering trust and collaboration with local communities with a vested interest in safeguarding their homeland is equally essential.

Lieutenant-General (retired) Deependra Singh Hooda is former commander of the Northern Command, the co-founder of the Council for Strategic and Defence Research and senior fellow, Delhi Policy Group. The views expressed are personal