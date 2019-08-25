PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

other-sports

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 05:41 IST

India star-shuttler PV Sindhu will have a chance to win a gold at BWF World Championships as she takes on Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the final on Sunday. The fifth-seed reached the final after pulling off a win in straight games the semis against China’s Chen Yu Fei. The Indian defeated her opponent 21-7. 21-14 in a 40-minute encounter. Sindhu has faced World No. 4 Okuhara 15 times in her career and has a slender lead of 8-7 in head-to-head results. This will be the third straight year Sindhu has reached the final of the tournament. But she had to settle for a silver medal both the times. The 24-year-old will hope to make this one count and win a gold.

Where is PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final taking place?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final will take place in Basel, Switzerland.

At what time does the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final begin?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final begins at around 4:30 pm IST on Sunday (August 25).

Where and how to watch live coverage of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final match will be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final will be available at Hotspar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World Badminton Championships final on https://www.hindustantimes.com.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 05:41 IST