Seemanchal Express derailment: As railway probes mishap, activist says had warned official about tracks

Even as railways probes the February 3 derailment of the Seemanchal Express near Hajipur that left six passengers dead, a local activist has claimed he had warned the railway authorities of “something not good on tracks” near the Shahdaibujurg station where the accident took place.

Yashwant Singh, an activist from Mahnar wo runs the Lok Chetna Manch, claimed he had written to Mahnar Road station superintendent a month ago, warning him about “subsidence” near Shahdaibujurg station, 25 km from Hajipur.

The Mahnar Road station superintendent could not be contacted.

Meanwhile, officials said the East Central Railway (ECR) had carried out a preliminary probe and a report was submitted within 24 hours of the derailment.

The report, they said, would be shared with Latif Khan,commissioner of railway safety (eastern range) who, along with technical experts, visited the accident site on Tuesday.

Sources said that according to the ECR probe report, two bolts of a fish plate on the track were found to be unscrewed and three pandrol clips were also found damaged.

Residents of areas near the accident site have told railway officials that they would hear unusually loud sound whenever a train passed through the area.

Rajesh Kumar, ECR’s chief spokesperson, said, “As of now, we cannot right cite the exact reason that led to the mishap,” Kumar said.

Kumar said normal rai traffic has been restored on the affected section.

He said railways had collected the personal belongings and luggage of passengers strewn at the accident site and deposited at the Hajipur GRP post to be claimed by their owners.

