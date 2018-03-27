Photos: Street artists in Hong Kong take over city walls
Australian artist Anthony Lister spray paints a portrait of a woman onto a wall in Hong Kong. From murals made famous by Instagram to painting battles, Hong Kong’s once largely underground street art scene has exploded in recent years, and is now blossoming across the city’s walls and alleyways. (Philip Fong / AFP)
Trained in watercolour and acrylic painting, British artist Dan Kitchener is particularly fond of portraying neon lights, reflections and rain sights that first captivated him in Tokyo. “Hong Kong’s got that feel to me -- the epic scale and the skyscrapers, and then it’s got these little tiny alleyways,” Kitchener said as he painted on the wall of a city bar. (Anthony Wallace / AFP)
While artists like Kitchener express themselves on the city’s streets drawn by Hong Kong’s unique geography and energy, the commercial high end of the art world is at the fore in March, with gallerists, collectors and celebrities descending on Hong Kong for the annual Art Basel fair which runs for five days at the harbor-front convention center. (Anthony Wallace / AFP)
Neil Wang (top C) adds his piece to the city’s walls, already covered with incredible street art. Just opposite the bar Kitchener was spray painting, is a mural by graffiti artist Alex Croft said to be the city’s most photographed wall, featuring rows of old townhouses on a bright blue background. (Philip Fong / AFP)
Zoei Lam, a local artist, paints a mural onto a wall in the Sheung Wan district of Hong Kong. Surprisingly, Hong Kong lacks a world-class art museum and marquee exhibitions rarely make a stop in the city, where it can be difficult to secure official permission for public shows. (Philip Fong / AFP)
Chinese artist SIK spray paints a mural in the alley of Sai Ying Pun district of Hong Kong. Despite challenges from authorities, street art has enjoyed a boost from growing demand in Asia and an increasing number of exhibitions in recent years, giving it a higher profile and more commercial spin in the city. (Philip Fong / AFP)
A pedestrian looks at a mural by British artist Dan Kitchener. In 2015, a mosaic of 1970s American cartoon character Hong Kong Phooey by French artist Invader sold at auction in Hong Kong for HK$2 million ($258,000). The popular piece of street art had been destroyed by the city’s authorities, infuriating residents, and was later recreated for sale. (Anthony Wallace / AFP)
