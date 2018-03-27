 Photos: Street artists in Hong Kong take over city walls | art and culture | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Street artists in Hong Kong take over city walls

Mar 27, 2018 14:07 IST
about the gallery
As Art Basel visits Hong Kong for its 2018 edition, the commercial high end of the art world is at the fore in March, with gallerists, collectors and celebrities descending on the city. On the city’s streets meanwhile, a largely underground street art scene is blossoming across the city’s walls and alleyways with murals made famous by Instagram, international muralists drawn by Hong Kong’s unique energy and painting battles between rival artists marking their turf.

latest photogalleries

featured photos