Photos: Street artists in Hong Kong take over city walls

As Art Basel visits Hong Kong for its 2018 edition, the commercial high end of the art world is at the fore in March, with gallerists, collectors and celebrities descending on the city. On the city’s streets meanwhile, a largely underground street art scene is blossoming across the city’s walls and alleyways with murals made famous by Instagram, international muralists drawn by Hong Kong’s unique energy and painting battles between rival artists marking their turf.