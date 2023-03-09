Share Market Veteran comes up with modern finance management solutions

Backed by 2 decades of experience in the fields of Share Market, Commodity Market, Fund Management, Risk Management and Research Analysis, Agilan(founder) aims to make Kairaa Tech Serve, the leader in the world of digital asset trading and portfolio management.

From developing a trading software, Algo in 2017 to his most recent centralized online digital asset exchange platform, Agilan is fully committed to revolutionizing the financial management landscape as we know it. Kairaa Tech serve focuses on enabling customers with greater transactional freedom, security and ease of transaction through one unified platform for trading digital assets.

KAIRAA Techserve Private Limited provides world-class solutions for Digital asset business optimization, digital asset trade, exchange, stake management, research and is driven by Web 3.0 technology. The KAIRAA exchange is an intuitive, one-stop digital asset trading platform, with a commitment to security and low transaction fees. Mr. Agilan and his team are dedicated to ensuring that KAIRAA is the preferred choice for users looking to expand their portfolio. “Our customers are our top priority, and we are committed to ensure they get the most value out of their investments” says the founder.

KAIT (the native token) is backed by a real asset, and the value of the token is based on the demand for the services offered by the exchange platform. With KAIT, KAIRAA customers can enjoy faster and more cost-effective trading experiences, with the confidence of knowing their funds are secure. Here the customers can also trade NFTs and reap the benefits of the same safely. Coincore by Kairaa Techserve provide consumers with unbiased, dependable, and accurate information, allowing them to make educated investment decisions.

Kairaa is associated with IIBT and through their learning vertical provide educational resources, industry insights, and job insights that exist in this evolving space and helps young minds discover, nurture and leverage the unlimited possibilities which otherwise stay hidden.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.