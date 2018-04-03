Photos: A painful homecoming to Philippines’ battle-scarred Marawi

about the gallery

On Sunday some 7,000 residents of Marawi, Philippines returned to their tattered homes as part of the first wave allowed back in to since the military’s offensive against jihadists loyal to the Islamic State ended five months ago. Tearful residents dug charred furniture and broken toys from the ruins, which still conceals unexploded bombs dropped during the battles that broke out in May 2017. Over the course of the next month groups of residents will be allowed to return for up to three days each, to view their old homes and salvage what they can before rebuilding starts.