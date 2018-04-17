 Photos: Music offers refuge from the misery of war in Yemen | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Music offers refuge from the misery of war in Yemen

Apr 17, 2018 13:57 IST
For the young Yemenis who receive lessons from Abdullah El-Deb'y, a former member of the nation’s disbanded orchestra, music is a language of peace, offering refuge from the misery of Yemen’s devastating war. At the Cultural Centre in the national capital Sanaa, El-Deb’y offers free lessons to students eager to escape, at least psychologically, for a time the suffering caused by the three-year long war and is seeking to form a national orchestra comprised of young people amid the bombing.

