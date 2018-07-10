10 deaths on Pune railway tracks in nine days

Two people died in two separate incidents on the railway tracks in the city on Monday. With the latest deaths, the total number of people dying on railway tracks in Pune circle has gone up to 10 in the first nine days of July. Among the two, one is a man while the other is a woman, according to the railway police.

The woman was found dead near the railway tracks at Begdewadi railway station. From the remnants of her body, the police identified her to be a woman in her mid 20s. The incident happened at around 1am on Monday morning.

The 5-feet-tall woman was found wearing a pink sweater over a blue blouse along with a pair of red pants. Her body was sent for post-mortem even as the police try to ascertain her identity.

“While she has not been identified, it will be considered as a case of accidental collision,” said constable Sunita Rathod of Pune railway police.

Hours after the woman met with an accident, another man met with a similar fate on the railway tracks in Hadapsar.

The age of the deceased man is estimated to be 35 years. The 5-feet-6-inch-tall man was found wearing a black t-shirt and green pants with horizontal and vertical lines on them. The man had Bhima Shankar tattoos on both his arms, an eagle on his wrist, a cross on the left side of his chest and a Jesus on the right side of his chest.

In June, 49 people met with a similar fate on the railway tracks of Pune. Between January 1 and July 9, the number has reached 218.