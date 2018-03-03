107 teams compete at the 13th ABU National Robocon in Pune

The 13th ABU National Robocon 2018 commenced on March 2 at the Balewadi Stadium. The programme is jointly organised by Doordarshan and MIT Academy of Engineering Alandi.

With as many as 107 teams participating in the event, including 22 from Pune.

Doordarshan additional director general MS Thomas said, “The competition had started in 2002 and was held in IIT Kanpur with only two colleges. It is a matter of pride that the level of participation has gone up phenomenally. The fact that so many engineering colleges with students from different streams interact with each other is a great sign. It is in sync with the goal of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat " and reflects the unity in us.”

The winner of National Robocon will represent India at the ABU International Robocon 2018 to be held in Vietnam later this year. The competition started with a friendly match between last year's finalists Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) and College of Engineering, Pune (COEP).

The contest theme this year is "NÉMCÒN The Festival Wishing Happiness and Prosperity”. The concept of the ABU Robocon 2018's theme and rules is based on an interesting folk game called “shuttlecock throwing”. The heart and soul of this game is the shuttlecock. The shuttlecock is an object made of cotton balls or filled with rice husks, symbolising prosperity and happiness.

The compere for the inaugural function was Jayanti Bhalerao and Jilmit Asri.