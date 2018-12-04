Aga Khan Hockey: Kamble’s brace helps Pune police sink Ratnagiri

Riding on team performance helped Pune Police got the better of Ratnagiri 5-1 in the Aga Khan cup hockey tournament played at Major Dhyan Chand hockey poligras stadium on Monday.

The goal scorers for the Pune team were Akshay Rajput (8th), Abhishek Aspat (13th), Yash Thakur (27th) and Gaurav Kamble (28th, 29th).

Pune Police began on a good note with major ball possession in the first 10 minutes. The city-based team had their chances right from the start and the first opportunity came in the 8th minute when the first goal was scored by Akshay Rajput who capitalised on the setup given by S Swami. Pune Police kept putting pressure on the opponents which helped to get penalty corner in the 13th minute and Abhishek Aspat made no mistake in making it 2-0 for the home team.

Visiting team Ratnagiri got an opening in the 16th minute when Kiran Bhalekar scored a field goal to make it 2-1.

Ratnagiri had their chances with Ketan M attacking on the goal post a couple of times, but he was unable to get past the alert Pune police goalkeeper. Ratnagiri began the second half on an attacking mode and created a few chances, but could not find a goal.

Pune Police was in control of the match and Yash Thakur made it 3-1 in the 27th minute. In the last few minutes, Gaurav Kamble added two goals via penalty corner to register an easy win for home team.

“It was a great match. Ground in not that great actually so we lost a bit of momentum in between, but our experienced players showed their class. Our coach is Shubham Thakur,” said Abhishek Aspat of Pune Police.

Results:

Pune Police (Akshay Rajput 8th, Abhishek Aspat 13th, Yash Thakur 27th, Gaurav Kamble 28th, 29th bt Ratnagiri 1 (Kiran Bhalekar 15th).Yash Thakur (Pune Police)

SRPF, Nagpur enter next round

In the other two matches of the day, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Nagpur Academy registered win over their respective opponents. SRPF blanked Solapur 7-0 while Nagpur got better of Indore 4-1.

In the first match, Ashish Chopda (5th), Nilesh Joy (6th) Santosh Marne (7th), Shital Pawar (12th, 27th), Nilesh Chopde (23rd) and Sachin Jadhav (25th) scored goals for SRPF.

In the last match of the day, Nagpur took lead in the 16th minute with the goal from Rohit Khan. Nadeem Shiekh made it 2-0 for Nagpur with goal in 27th minute. After resumption, Lokesh Sharma added first goal for Indore in 42nd minute to made it 2-1. Nagpur struck again with Khan and Shiekh adding two more goals in 43rd and 47th minute respectively for Nagpur.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:59 IST