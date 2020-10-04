e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Agharkar Research Institute scientists claim discovery of two species of pipeworts in Western ghats

Agharkar Research Institute scientists claim discovery of two species of pipeworts in Western ghats

pune Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:44 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Scientists from Agharkar research institute, Pune (ARI) discovered two new species of ‘pipeworts’ in the Western ghats of Maharashtra and Karnataka – one of the 35 hotspots of biological diversity in the world. These new species belong to a plant group known for their varied medicinal properties. It completes its life cycle within a small period during monsoon, and exhibits the great diversity of the Western ghats, with 111 species in India.

Scientists from Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, found these new species while exploring the biodiversity of the ghats. They wanted to trace the evolutionary history of the genus Eriocaulon and made extensive efforts to collect as many species as possible from India, especially from the Western ghats.

“While critically examining our collection, we came across two accessions, which showed different floral characters than earlier known species. Hence, we studied morphology and its DNA to confirm the novelty,” said Ritesh Kumar Choudhary, lead author of the study.

“Identification of the species belonging to Eriocaulon is very difficult as they all look similar, which is why the genus is often referred to as ‘Taxonomist’s nightmare’. Its tiny flowers and seeds make it difficult to distinguish between different species,” Choudhary pointed out.

Their study was published in the journals ‘Phytotaxa’ and ‘Annales Botanici Fennici’.

The one reported from Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra was named as Eriocaulon parvicephalum (due to its minute inflorescence size), and the other reported from Kumta, Karnataka was named as Eriocaulon karaavalense (named after Karaavali = coastal Karnataka region).

“Future studies will focus on elucidating the evolutionary history of the genus in India. A thorough investigation of the phylogenetic relationship between all Indian species would also help in prioritizing the conservation of threatened species in India. We are also trying to develop DNA barcodes, which will enable us to identify the species with just a portion of the leaf.,” said PhD student Ashwini Darshetkar.

top news
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In