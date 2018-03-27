Hinjewadi neighbours willing to kill for parking space

Two men were arrested for running over a man with a car in the early hours of Sunday. The two accused had a long-standing disagreement with the injured person over parking space in Xerbia Society in Hinjewadi, according to police. The two were remanded to police custody till Thursday by a local court.

Bhalchandra, who sustained severe head injuries, was moved to Sangli for medical treatment.

A case under Section 279, 338, 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184, 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the two accused at the Hinjewadi police station. Assistant police inspector (API) SP Sonawane of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case."They were involved in various altercations in the past few weeks over parking space issues. The injured man was walking towards his brother (the complainant) when they saw him, got into the car owned by Patil and sped towards him," said API Sonawane.Taware has a criminal record of attempted murder cases along with cases of causing grievous injuries with weapons, according to the police. Patil also has a criminal history and the police are looking into the charges. "Taware has four previous cases including cases under Section 307 (attempted murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC. We have their custody. We are investigating the history of his partner as well," said API Sonawane.