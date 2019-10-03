e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Credentials of Pune RTO official forged to save road tax; police file case against unidentified people

pune Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune police, on Thursday, registered a case of cheating and forgery against unidentified people for wrongfully accessing the systems of a regional transport office (RTO) official and forging documents in order to save tax.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Mahesh Devkate, an RTO official from the Sangamwadi office in Pune, said police.

The registration number of one vehicle was used to register information like chassis number, engine number, model number, and name of the owner of another vehicle, said police.

“For example, the registration number would be of a tourist car while the details would be that of a private car. So, when the annual road tax payment was to be done of the original owner of the registration number, their records would not match,” said assistant police inspector Amol Kale of Tadiwala road police outpost of Bund Garden police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint in the matter has been received from members of the public. The police have found 15-20 such discrepancies in car registrations and around 10-12 cases of autorickshaws. The tampering has been done between 2011 and 2014, using the credentials of an RTO official, according to API Kale. 

“Right now there are multiple suspects. The case has been registered on Wednesday and the investigation is in its preliminary stages,” said API Kale.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 167, 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 65, 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified persons at Bund Garden police station.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 22:12 IST

top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News