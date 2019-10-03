Credentials of Pune RTO official forged to save road tax; police file case against unidentified people

pune

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:12 IST

The Pune police, on Thursday, registered a case of cheating and forgery against unidentified people for wrongfully accessing the systems of a regional transport office (RTO) official and forging documents in order to save tax.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Mahesh Devkate, an RTO official from the Sangamwadi office in Pune, said police.

The registration number of one vehicle was used to register information like chassis number, engine number, model number, and name of the owner of another vehicle, said police.

“For example, the registration number would be of a tourist car while the details would be that of a private car. So, when the annual road tax payment was to be done of the original owner of the registration number, their records would not match,” said assistant police inspector Amol Kale of Tadiwala road police outpost of Bund Garden police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint in the matter has been received from members of the public. The police have found 15-20 such discrepancies in car registrations and around 10-12 cases of autorickshaws. The tampering has been done between 2011 and 2014, using the credentials of an RTO official, according to API Kale.

“Right now there are multiple suspects. The case has been registered on Wednesday and the investigation is in its preliminary stages,” said API Kale.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 167, 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 65, 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified persons at Bund Garden police station.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 22:12 IST