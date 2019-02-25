Funding needed for more tournaments, says honorary secretary of Hockey Maharashtra

Which tournaments have been planned for 2019? Overall in the state, but also in Pune.

We are planning four state-level tournaments (two each for boys and girls) in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Nashik in 2019. The dates are yet not decided. The major event we are planning is the Hockey Federation Cup which will be hosted in Pune at the Major Dhyanchand stadium, Pimpri. Teams from eight states will participate. Once the association has a meeting the picture about the event will become clearer.

Does Pune host fewer tournaments these days, as compared to the past?

Focus is on improving hockey in all corners of the state. We are targeting all the regions. In Pune, we still manage to conduct 10 tournaments annually. We want to conduct more, but we lack funds from the state government. If we get good financial support then we will be able to generate good hockey players.

What is the reason for conducting fewer tournaments at school level (age groups: under-14, under-16 and under-18)?

Many convent schools have stopped playing hockey. I am happy that Loyola School (Father Schoch Hockey tournament) conducted a very good hockey tournament recently.

We are planning a meeting with schools where we want to discuss providing them with trained hockey coaches. The idea is to focus on players who are willing to play hockey with dedication.

Interest is another thing which we need to look at. People these days are not taking an interest in hockey. Most of the schools have one physical training teacher. S/he looks after all the sports and when the time comes to send a team for tournaments, schools gives various excuses and teams don’t come to participate.

What steps is Hockey Maharashtra taking to maintain grounds in Pune?

The state government has announced funds for the development of grounds. Once we get it grounds will be revamped. Turfs at Balewadi and Pimpri need repair.

Your views on the Maharashtra team that played the junior nationals in Aurangabad recently?

We are disappointed that the team did not performed well. Boys are clueless as to why they could not perform well. We will sit and try to find out what went wrong.

What are the major steps Hockey Maharashtra is taking to improve women’s hockey in state?

Equal opportunities are given to boys and girls. Where ever we find the talent, we are ensuring that girls are trained properly. We have many girls from different districts training at Krida Prabodhini.

