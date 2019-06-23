Marathi Bigg Boss contestant Abhijit Bichukale held in a case of cheque-bounce

Abhijeet Bichukale, a Big Boss Marathi contestant, was remanded to judicial custody in an extortion case even as he was arrested by Satara police in a case of bounced cheque.

The Satara police crime branch officials had arrested Bichukale from the Bigg Boss house in Karjat on Friday in a case based on a complaint lodged by Bichukale’s landlord advocate Sandeep Sankpal.

Sankpal had alleged that a cheque of Rs 30,000 written by Bichukale and payable to him had bounced. He was granted bail by a court in Satara.

However, the police produced him in a case of extortion registered against him in 2012 at Satara City police station. He was remanded to judicial custody.

“During a procedural medical check-up required to be done before admitting him in jail, he was found to have high blood pressure.

“So, he is currently at Satara government hospital,” said police inspector TD Jadhav of Satara city police station.

After his arrest on Friday, Bichukale said, “Sankpal had taken money in form of rent from me. I have been a tenant for the past 12 years. He denies having taken money from me. He managed to get a non-bailable warrant against me. He is being used as a political tool against me because of the upcoming assembly elections.”

