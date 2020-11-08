e-paper
Home / Pune News / Mayor appeals for no fireworks this Diwali

Mayor appeals for no fireworks this Diwali

pune Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:17 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has appealed to residents to avoid firecrackers in view of the possible second wave of Covid.

Mohol said, “The central government team that visited Pune has stated of a possible second surge of Covid cases in December and January. As bursting of firecrackers cause respiratory-related problem, it also generate aerosols which may transmit Covid virus more rapidly. Some states have already taken a decision to ban firecrackers during Diwali. Hence, citizens on their own need to take necessary care and avoid firecrackers this seson.”

The mayor said that as the Mumbai municipal corporation has taken some decisions regarding firecrackers, the Pune counterpart has sought the details and could issue guidelines likewise.

“I request traders and kids who burst crackers during the festival, mainly on Laxmi Puja, to keep it at a minimum level as it will badly affect those with respiratory issues,” he said.

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “With many restrictions already in place due to the Covid situation, we have only made a public appeal to avoid use of crackers instead of banning it. As it is, there is no mechanism to check citizens using firecrackers during the festival.”

Meanwhile, the civic administration has already put in place many checks and guidelines for crackers sellers to put up roadside stalls in an effort to bring down supply numbers.

NCP demands ban on cracker sale

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) spokesperson Ankush Kakade has demanded the state ban on sale of firecrackers in view of the Covid situation. Kakade has written to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to take the decision as carried out by Delhi and other states.

