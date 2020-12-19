e-paper
Mental health film festival theme is 'Covid-19 and me'

Mental health film festival theme is ‘Covid-19 and me’

pune Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 19:31 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
         

Pune: This year Covid -19 plays a major role in the 5th Mindscope, Mental Health film festival that will begin online https://www.digital-infomedia.com/mindscope2020/ (open to all) at 4pm on December 20, 2020. The festival is curated and organised by Trimiti Trust, Pune and co-organised by Sangath, a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation, Goa in collaboration with Psychiatric Society of Goa and District Mental Health Programme, District Hospital, Pune.

Using the theme “Covid-19 and me”, NGO Trimiti Trust working in the field of mental health will strive to depict the facets of how the pandemic has affected our well-being and daily existence with the film festival.

