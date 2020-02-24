e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Monday Musings: Now brace yourself for the season of mosquitoes, flies

Monday Musings: Now brace yourself for the season of mosquitoes, flies

Spending crores of taxpayers’ money on painting walls with Swachh Bharat slogans might make our cities look deceptively better. But it is not going to impress the flies and mosquitoes much

pune Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:10 IST
Abhay Vaidya
Abhay Vaidya
Hindustan Times, Pune
The dumping of untreated sewage into the Pavana river is one of the reasons for pollution and the presence of water hyacinth in turn, breeds mosquitoes which spread diseases in the area.
The dumping of untreated sewage into the Pavana river is one of the reasons for pollution and the presence of water hyacinth in turn, breeds mosquitoes which spread diseases in the area.(HT/PHOTO)
         

It’s the end of February, winter is over and the season of flies and mosquitoes will gradually dawn upon us. While the massive, heavily funded Swachh Bharat programme is meant to primarily deal with open defecation and solid waste disposal, the presence of flies and mosquitoes- two troublesome, disease-carrying pests, will always serve as a reminder of our unclean surroundings.

How did a country like Thailand, which is famous for its ubiquitous street food, especially in its capital Bangkok, eliminate flies from its eateries? The internationally-acclaimed travel writer Pico Iyer once wrote that flies tend to gather around food that is going stale and Bangkok and its street vendors dealt with this most effectively by not only clearing food waste promptly and keeping waste bins securely covered, but also by getting the municipal corporation to efficiently pick up food waste thrice a day.

We need to check what is the state of flies in a city like Indore which has repeatedly topped the national clean city index, the Swachh Survekshan.

Spending crores of taxpayers’ money on painting walls with Swachh Bharat slogans might make our cities look deceptively better. But it is not going to impress the flies and mosquitoes much. We need to achieve real cleanliness and do things that will ensure that they don’t hover around us and our eateries.

Mosquitoes are the other indicator that we are doing badly on the cleanliness index. Last week, we carried this season’s first picture of a carpet of water hyacinth on one of the river stretches. As has been reported year after year, the presence of hyacinth is an indicator of high pollution in the river. The dumping of untreated sewage into the river is one of the reasons for this pollution and the presence of water hyacinth in turn, breeds mosquitoes which spread diseases.

The people living close to the river banks in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad suffer acutely due to the rampant breeding of mosquitoes prompted by the water hyacinth. The problem aggravates during the monsoons with stagnant water accumulating in various places, including hospital premises.

One astounding story that we reported last year was from the bird park area at Bopodi where residents complained that the mosquito menace was so intense that closing windows did not help. “Mosquitoes enter our month even if try to speak,” one harassed resident said.

The civic bodies give annual contracts for the removal of hyacinth, but that has not helped much because the root problem of river pollution has remained unaddressed. We truly need out-of-box solutions to deal with the menace of flies, mosquitoes.

top news
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Reliance Jio and Microsoft will form a defining partnership’: Nadella
‘Reliance Jio and Microsoft will form a defining partnership’: Nadella
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News