NDA: a self-contained nearly quarantined establishment

pune

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:13 IST

The National Defence Academy (NDA) has suspended all large gatherings, guest lectures, expeditions and other group activities in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The tri-services military training institute’s training comprises academics (including service subjects), outdoor training (games,drill and PT) and military oriented field exercises. “In view of coronavirus pandemic, all group training activities have been reduced to a minimum and are being undertaken with due precaution. As NDA is a CAT A military training Institute, the academy is in middle of current semester. All avoidable exposure to the persons from outside have been completely curtailed. Cadets and staff are being monitored for symptoms at all times and in places,” said the NDA PRO in statement released on Saturday.

All training activities have been suspended till Mar 31. The statement added, “As an institution, the gates are closed for any movement in/out of NDA. Only movement, which is urgent, is allowed with prior permission. Additional measures have been implemented to check all outside personnel at gates. All outside NDA visits, hikes have been cancelled. In the current scenario, it is not considered prudent to send the cadets home as they might get infected enroute and put themselves at risk. Hence, the cadets are continuing training at NDA and currently NDA is a self-contained nearly quarantined establishment.”