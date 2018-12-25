Pro Kabaddi League: No shoes at first for these stars from the villages of glory in Kolhapur... only fitness, fitness, fitness

Hindustan Times visited Sadoli Khalsa and Hundalewadi and the reporter and photographer got stuck on a few occasions even with Google maps. Once the player names Tushar Patil (Sadoli Khalsa) or Siddharth Desai (Hundalewadi, Chandgad) were dropped passers-by would quickly draw up road maps.

This is the impact these players have made via the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Cycling in the afternoon sun and a ‘never say no to exercise’ routine helped Tushar Patil earn success in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Tushar, who is now part of the Patna Pirates, spent two seasons with the Puneri Paltan – season 2 and 3, while in season 4 and 5 he was a part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. “Before getting selected for the Puneri Paltan in season 2, Tushar had failed to qualify for the police recruitment exam. We were happy that he got selected for PKL the very next day,” explains Sharad Pawar, junior coach at the Sahoo Krida Mandal, where Patil trains in Sadoli Khalsa.

“Tushar used to go to Sahoo Krida Mandal and there he developed liking for kabaddi. He also did wrestling at school,” explains Tanaji Patil, Tushar’s father. While playing a youth kabaddi tournament, Tushar injured his right hand. “What if I had broken my hand on the farm? Then would you have told me to sit at home? Tushar questioned me when I argued with him about playing kabaddi,” explains Vaishali Patil, Tushar’s mother.

Currently, an employee at income tax department at Swargate, Pune, Tushar goes to office on cycle everyday. “Tushar used to come for fitness sessions even though his one hand was tucked up with the help of a strap,” says Pawan Patil, coach at Sahoo Krida Mandal. Mansingh Patil is the head coach at Sahoo Krida Mandal.

Etiquette, manners helped me in PKL, says Patil

Tushar Patil (HT PHOTO)

Raider, Patna Pirates

Season: 6

Matches: 8

Total points earned: 15

Most points in a match: 4

“My life completely changed after the Pro Kabaddi League. KPL made the game popular among the masses and watching ourselves on TV is a completely difference experience. Parents felt proud after seeing me on TV,” said Tushar Patil

How do you look at your journey in the last five seasons?

I have learnt a lot in last five seasons. In every team, I met senior players who taught me many things. Pro Kabaddi has changed the dimension of the game and not only people from villages, but also cities, are following the game now.

What is the best thing to happen to you after PKL?

I was playing with the Puneri Paltan in the first two seasons and at that time there was a job opportunity in the income tax office in Pune. I got selected.

What was your first PKL contract worth?

When I got selected for Puneri Paltan in Season 2, my first contract was of ~50,000. It was a very big amount for me and from there onwards life changed.

What you feel about the Patna Pirates?

Our team is blessed with raiders like Pardeep Narwal, so I have got limited opportunities, but whenever I have got the chance to play, I tried to give my best.

How do you credit your village coaches in your success?

My training during the early days at Sadoli Khalsa made me physically and mentally strong. The etiquette and manners which I learnt under my coaches is helping me get success in the Pro Kabaddi League.

SIDDHARATH’S SHOT PUT TO KABADDI STARDOM

Siddharth Desai (orange) of U Mumba in action during the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. (PKL)

A town of 400 people – Hundalewadi in Chandgad district in Kolhapur is a place where U Mumba’s rising star Siddharth Desai was born.

Siddharth learnt the basics of kabaddi from his brother Suraj Deasi, who is a Naib Subedar at 3 EME Centre, Bhopal.

“Siddharth used to play kabaddi, but just as a trial I told him to try shot put and since he had good height and physique, he did well in shot put and used to throw 9.5 metres,” says Pandurang Mohangekar, principal, Jaiprakash Vidyalaya.

Along with studies, Siddharth was good in sports as well, his mother, Savita Desai, says, “Siddharth had scored 84 per cent in the SSC exams.”

The turning point in Siddharth’s life came when he played in Maha Kabaddi League (MKL) with the Thane Tigers in 2015 and 2016.

“It helped him get selected for the Maharashtra state team in 2017, and the team won gold at the nationals,” adds Mohangekar.

19 raid points against Dabang Delhi was my best performance, said Desai

Siddharth Desai (PKL)

Raider, U Mumba

Season: 6

Matches: 20

Total points earned: 214

Most points in a match: 19

“Suraj always urged Siddharth to leave everything else and focus on kabaddi. My older son, Suraj, always wanted to be a part of PKL, but he faced several hurdles. Suraj made sure that Siddharth goes and plays kabaddi in Pro Kabaddi League,” said Savita Desai, mother of Siddharth. It was Suraj who brought Siddharth to Satej kabaddi Club, Baner.

How are you feeling right now?

I am enjoying my life right now. Taking 19 raid points in one match against Dabang Delhi was my best performance.

Your thoughts on the U Mumba team?

Fazel Atrachali, our captain, treats all players like his friends. He is very supportive and I enjoy playing under him. Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani also helps us a lot. Whenever the team is in pressure his talks help us.

What is your connection with Pune?

Before coming to PKL, I spent four years in Pune. I played for the Satej kabaddi team in Baner. The experience of playing there helped me a lot.

Before PKL, which tournaments have you taken part in?

I represented the Maharashtra team which won a gold medal in the 2017 nationals. Before that, I played for Air India and also played for Thane Tigers in Maha Kabaddi League in 2015 and 2016.

FROM FEEDING COWS TO FEEDING THE DREAM

Mahesh Magdum (left) in action during a match against Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. (PKL)

Thirty three-year old, Mahesh Maruti Magdum from Sadoli Khalsa saw five season of Pro Kabaadi League on his television before getting his chance in Season 6.

Coming from a humble background, Mahesh used to complete all the farm work before going to play kabaddi. “In the morning, he will distribute milk in the village, then feed the cows and go to the farm to do some work before school. After that was kabaddi. This is how my son grew up,” said Nanda Magdum, Mahesh’s mother.

The moment of joy arrived when he was rewarded with a car for a tournament held at Chinchwad. “It was a very proud moment for us. The credit goes to coach Mansingh Patil who helped my son,” says Nanda.

My dream was to play Pro Kabaddi League... and I did it, said Magdum

Mahesh Magdum (PKL)

All rounder, Bengaluru Bulls

Seasons: 6

Matches: 4

Total points earned: 7

Most points in a match: 3

“Pro Kabaddi League is changing the dimensions of kabaddi. Due to PKL, village players are getting very good opportunities to showcase their talent,” said Mahesh Magdum

How do you look at yourself as a kabaddi player?

I have been playing kabaddi since the last 15 years. At the age of 18, I was recruited as a police constable in Sangli. I kept practising kabaddi and when PKL started I always wanted to be a part of it, but I could not get selected and finally in season 6, I got an opportunity to take part in it.

How has your journey been with the Bengaluru Bulls?

When the camp started I got injured so I could not play in the first few matches, but once I recovered from my injury after one month, I got an opportunity to play. We are a strong team and other players are really doing well, so whenever I get the opportunity I try to give it my best.

How you will describe the role of your village in making your career?

Without the support of my coaches, family and friends, I could not have made it to PKL. Even after not getting selected in the earlier seasons, my coaches kept telling me to work hard and that is the reason I am here.

How has PKL helped kabaddi grow?

PKL has given one platform to kabaddi players through which they can become very good players and experience of league will help them to shape their career at National level.

EYES SET ON SEASON 6 TITLE

A view of the Sahoo Krida Mandal in Sadoli Khalsa, Kolhapur. Tushar Patil of Patna Pirates and Mahesh Magdum of Bengaluru Bulls learnt the basics of kabaddi at this place. (MILIND SAURKAR/HT PHOTO)

Siddharth Desai, U Mumba and Mahesh Magdum, Bengaluru Bulls are happy people as of now as their teams have already entered the super-playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. In case of Tushar Patil, his team Patna Pirates, who are the defending champions, need to win their last league match or at least draw to advance ahead.

Patna Pirates face Gujarat Fortunegiants on December 26 in the inter-zone wild card match in Kolkata where the final league stage is ongoing.

Currently, Patna Pirates are placed in the third place in Zone B with 55 points in 21 matches. They are facing a close fight from UP Yoddha who are placed fourth with 52 points in 21 matches. Bengaluru Bulls were the first teams from Zone B to qualify for super play-offs. Bulls have earned 72 points in 20 matches winning 12 matches, going down in six and their 2 matches were draw.

Bengal Warriors is the second team which also qualified from Zone B. U Mumba have finished all their league matches and they are placed in the second position in Zone A with 86 points. The team won 15 matches, drew two contests and lost 5 matches. Other two teams which qualified from Zone A are Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi KC.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 17:15 IST