Pune municipal corporation collects Rs 52,440 in fines on day one of anti-littering drive

After the success of anti-spitting drive, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) conducted the anti - litter drive on Monday and collected a total sum of Rs 52,440 as fine.

The drive began early morning around 5.30. It caught many residents who were throwing garbage on the road, unawares. The anti-litter drive was planned by the solid waste management department of the Pune municipal corporation. The anti-spitting drive in the city raked in Rs 8,650 as fine, on the very first day.

The first day of the anti-litter campaign brought in Rs 52,440 as fine against 289 receipts. The maximum fine of Rs 6,080 was collected from Sinhagad road while the minimum of Rs 680was collected in Bibvewadi.According to Siraj Inamdar, deputy sanitation inspector (DSI)of Shivajinagar -Ghole road ward office, the response on day one of the drive was good.

“We began the drive early morning not only to catch people unaware and but also to make sure there is enough awareness. We mainly focussed on road corners of Fergusson college road, Modern College road, Wadarwadi and other spots in model colony. We caught 27 offenders red-handed and collected a fine of Rs 4,860.”

DSI Vijay Bhoir of Aundh ward office said he was busy throughout the day and that his team was catching hold of people who were throwing garbage in areas like Balewadi corner, Sai chowk in Baner, Sus Road and Baner Pashan Link road. “We caught 15 offenders and collected a fine of Rs 2,720,” said Bhoir.

Interestingly Shivajinagar – Ghole road ward office also caught 1 offender urinating and penalised him Rs 200.

Total amount collected in fine for spitting 8,650

Total amount collected in fine for littering Rs 52,440

One caught for urinating – Rs 200

Gross collection of both spitting and littering Rs 61,390.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 16:22 IST