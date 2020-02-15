Pune StartUp Fest’20, one of the biggest entrepreneurship fests in the city, begins on Feb 16

pune

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:59 IST

College of Engineering Pune (COEP) will be buzzing with excitement as the Pune StartUp Fest’20, one of the biggest entrepreneurship fest in the city will begin tomorrow and continue on till February 16 at the COEP campus.

One of the major attraction of Pune StartUp Fest’20 are the keynote lecture series by notable personalities from the entrepreneurial world. The speakers for inauguration ceremony are Amit Kalyani, executive director of Bharat Forge and Bhushan Patil, the founder of Multiply ventures and former director of Paytm mall and PayTm will give their insights on the entrepreneurial world.

Pune StartUp Fest is a startup expo with more than 130 startups exhibiting in the fest. The startup expo divided into seven different zones; technical zone, student zone, agricultural zone, social zone, health and lifestyle zone, co-working space, incubator zone and innovation zone.

Here there will be more than 100 investors and mentors will provide huge investment opportunities to the exhibiting startups and the public gets to interact with the startups and explore the entrepreneurial world. Startups will also provide internships to students.