63-year-old realtor shot dead near police station in Pune

Police suspect the crime is over land dispute; question two persons

pune Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:13 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
The footwear of real estate developer Rajesh Kanabar lying at the crime spot, cordoned off by police officials, after he was shot dead by a pedestrian outside treasury office, near Pune district collector building, on Monday.
A real estate developer was shot dead by unidentified assailant near Bund garden police station in Pune on Monday afternoon. Hours after the incident, probe officials brought in two people for questioning though no arrests were made till the time going to press.

Rajesh Kanabar
The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kanabar (63), a partner and co-founder of Ambiience Group, a real estate development company.

Kanabar had left the collector’s office after his visit there and headed towards his car which was parked in the parking area of nearby State Bank of India (main branch) as there was a protest happening near the Collector’s office building, according to the police. The incident happened at 2:43pm at a spot which is barely 500-600 metre away from the Bund garden police station and in close proximity of the Pune police commissioner’s office too.

Kanabar had come to the collector’s office for a hearing about a land dispute. While he was making his way towards his car, he stopped to buy fruits from a nearby vendor and turned around to enter his car when a pedestrian ran towards him, shot him, and fled the spot, police officials said.

“He was fighting a long-standing land dispute which was being fought bitterly. The dispute is about a 10 acre land in Bavdhan. Prima facie it appears to be related to the land dispute,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

Kanabar, according to police, was shot down from a close range. The shooter fired multiple bullets of which at least one hit his chest. “The assailant shot him and headed towards the road that connects to the commissioner’s office on foot. That is as far as we can say right now,” said additional commissioner Sanjay Shinde.

Kanabar’s driver, who was in the car and witnessed the shooting, collected him and rushed him to Jehangir hospital where he was declared dead, according to the police. His body was further sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

“We are collecting the details of the land dispute from the collector’s office. His driver’s complaint is being recorded and after studying the complaint, a case will be registered,” said DCP Gore.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta also visited the police station and took stock of the situation along with additional commissioners Ashok Morale and Sanjay Shinde, deputy commissioner of police Swapna Gore, and assistant commissioner of police Chandrakant Sangale.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with Arms Act is being registered at Bund garden police station.

