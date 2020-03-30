e-paper
Home / Pune News / Seven of family booked for violent fight in hospital over land dispute

Seven of family booked for violent fight in hospital over land dispute

pune Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:49 IST
Seven people of the same family were booked for getting into a violent fight inside a hospital in Alandi over a property dispute, said police on Monday. Two cases were registered against them.

In one case, three people were booked. They have been identified as Yogesh Maruti Kolekar, Machindra Maruti Kolekar, and Malan Maruti Kolekar.

In the second case, four people were booked. They have been identified as Gorakh Sudam Kolekar, Bhausaheb Sudam Kolekar, Lilabai Sudam Kolekar, and Kasubai Sudam Kolekar.

While Gorakh is a complainant in the first case, Yogesh is the complainant in the second case. Members of both the families are farmers.

The family members were in the rural government hospital in Alandi where Gorakh was undergoing treatment for injuries he had sustained in an earlier fight. He had injuries on his back and head from blows delivered using a metal rod, according to his complaint.

As per the second complaint, Yogesh’s mother was attacked with a farm tool on her leg, hand and chest and he was trying to save her from the attack.

In both instances, separate cases under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous means or weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Alandi police station. The police did not arrest any of them and are investigating the case further.

