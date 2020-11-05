Special squads to check violation of Covid-19 norms in market areas in Pune ahead of festive season

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 16:23 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) Bhavani peth ward office has formed special squads to check violation of the Covid-19 safety norms in the area during the festive season.

These squads include senior officials from different departments - junior engineer, sanitary inspector, encroachment inspector, sky signs department inspector and a clerical staff from one of the department.

They will keep a close watch in the market areas which come under Bhavani peth ward office jurisdiction and check if all safety protocols are followed and take action against violators.

“As the Diwali festival is around the corner the crowd at markets is increasing and there is a risk of spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection. So we have formed special squads and at the ward office level,” said Sachin Tamkhede, assistant municipal commissioner PMC, who is also Bhavani peth ward officer.

The squads held a drive at the busy Bohri Ali market in Ravivar peth area on Wednesday. Those who were found violating Covid-19 safety norms and not wearing a face mask had to pay a fine of Rs 500.

“We are checking if all the shops in the area are following safety norms. We appeal to shop owners and people to follow protocol as it is for their own safety. Many people are still not wearing a face mask,” said Sayyed Mukhtar, divisional inspector, Bhavani peth ward office.