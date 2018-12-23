Two women from Bangladesh among 3 rescued by Pune police from flesh trade

In a major crackdown in flesh trade, the social security cell of Pune city police have busted three human traffickers and have rescued three women including two hailing from Bangladesh on Saturday.

Two out of the three arrested men are from Bangladesh. According to the first investigation report (FIR) registered at Hadapsar police station, they were operating the sex den from at Sahil Heights, Ganga Nagar and Bhekrai Nagar in Hadapsar.

“The men were running a pani puri stall at Hadapsar and was parallelly trafficking the women. The lady victims and the accused from Bangladesh do not have any travel documents. They confessed to have crossed the border before making their way to Pune by train. One of the victims was from West Bengal,” said police inspector (social security cell) Manisha Zende.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Rabi Shaikh, 28 and Alladin Shaikh, 25 of Khulna, Bangladesh, and Noor Ismail Anjur Shaikh, 26 of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

An amount up to ₹3,000, mobile phones, an Aadhaar card and a rental agreement of the apartment were seized from them.

They were booked under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 370 for sexual exploitation and 370 A for exploitation of the trafficked persons.

They were produced before a court and will be deported, police officials said.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 17:07 IST