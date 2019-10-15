Vote wisely to bring about change in society, says PCMC hsg federation secretary ahead of Assembly elections in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:39 IST

KC Garg, secretary, Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Federation speaks to Archana Dahiwal about his campaign to ensure 100 per cent voting among residents ahead of next week’s Assembly elections.

Why is it important for residents to vote wisely?

The right to vote is an extremely essential right. Many people do not vote thinking that their vote will not bring about a change, however, it does. Voting is the agent of change. The whole structure of the Indian democracy is built on the foundation of voting. If citizens are not careful about casting their vote—or worse, skip their vote altogether—it will jeopardize the existence of our democracy. We must vote and use our democratic right and push the political leaders to get the things done. We must raise our voice regarding the absence of basic amenities, and 100 per cent voting is the only solution. We must vote wisely to bring about change.

What steps are you taking to ensure mandatory voting?

I have written a letter to the prime minister’s office (PMO) requesting him to make voting mandatory for every citizen. I have also suggested that the Lok Sabha, Assembly elections and municipal polls should be held simultaneously, in order to save time, energy and money. I have urged the PM to initiate digital voting centres so that it will increasing the voting percentage.

What should residents look at while deciding their vote?

First, we must look at how to stop corruption. Secondly, each party’s manifesto should be made accessible to all residents. The manifesto must be legally signed, stamped in court so that no one will make fake promises.

