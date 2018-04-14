Chandigarh lad Sahil Vedoliyaa makes his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’

April 13 is a special day for Chandigarh lad and Punjabi television actor and anchor Sahil Vedoliyaa as he makes his silver screen debut with Shoojit Sircar’s film, October. One of HT’s ‘Top 30 Under 30’ awardees of 2014, the actor started his career in 2007, gathering valuable experience in the film, television and music industries.

October released on April 13. What should the audience expect from the film?

For October, I would like to say that we all are really excited. People love the trailer. Also, Shoojit Sircar and Varun Dhawan have a huge fan following; and Shoojit Sir has made some brilliant hit films. This is an unusual love story that has got people talking. I think we will get a good response from the audience and it’ll be a big hit.

How was the experience of working with Shoojit Sircar and the co-stars?

The experience was really nice. I feel blessed to be debuting in Bollywood under Shoojit Sir’s banner. When I got a call from him about being cast in the film, he said, ‘Meri film mein tumhe ek cheez nahi karni hai. Aur wo hai acting. Be natural. (There’s one thing you don’t need to do in my films and that’s acting).” I got to learn a lot while shooting. He taught me to speak with my eyes while delivering dialogues. And Varun is a really humble guy, he gives good fitness tips. Varun, Banita and I were like friends on the set. I am thankful to them for this experience.

How do you strike a balance between anchoring and making films?

Your work speaks for you. When you are onstage as an anchor, you play that character and are spontaneous. And when you are acting, you should live and breathe that character. It’s quite easy to maintain this balance. When you are acting or anchoring, focus solely on that. I would like to do both in future as well; because I love anchoring as well as acting.

What are your upcoming projects after October?

I have a few anchoring assignments and I am working for two to three television shows. After auditioning for four to five films I was doing anchoring for regional (Punjabi) channels. Now I will focus on more national platforms.

What advice would you give to people who wish to pursue acting as a career?

I have been auditioning for the past five to six years. People who want to act need to be really focused and patient. You have to keep on working hard and be persistent. There’s a lot of work out there in the form of films, web series, short films, TV series, etc.

Is there any difference between the work culture in the Hindi film industry and its Punjabi counterpart?

I had done one Punjabi film, Pooja Kiven Aa, in 2013. The Punjabi industry has changed a lot now. But I have not worked much in this industry, so I can’t comment.