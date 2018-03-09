Classmate morphs girl’s photo in obscene video, uploads it on Instagram: Police

A girl’s photo was allegedly morphed in an obscene video and uploaded on a social networking site from a fake account in her name, following which a case was registered, the police said today.

Initial investigation has revealed that a classmate of the girl had morphed a photo of her face in the video and uploaded it on Instagram. The accused has been identified and he would be called for questioning, a police official said.

The SSP of Patiala said on January 23, a complaint was filed by the girl’s family saying that some unknown person had morphed her picture in an obscene video and uploaded it on the social networking site.

During investigation, it was revealed that the boy had created a fake Instagram account in the girl’s name and uploaded the video.

A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered and further action will be taken after questioning the boy, the police officer said.

‘Guide wards about social media usage’

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) S Bhupathi has appealed parents and teachers to alert and guide their wards to not use social media for wrong purpose.

“Youngsters use the internet and social media to defame people, which has a negative impact on people,’’ he said, and stresses on proper guidance from their parents and teachers.

“Youth should not indulge in such activities. Defaming someone by misusing social media, is a criminal offence and police will take strict action in the case,” he added.