JNU president’s visit sparks another row between Panjab University and student bodies

Left-leaning student groups and Panjab University administration are at loggerheads again. This time, over the visit of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji. All India Students Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI), who have invited Balaji for a lecture on Saturday, allege that university officials gave them a runaround when they sought to book the evening auditorium for the function at no cost.

AISA leader Vijay Kumar, a student of Punjabi department, claims he first approached dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar along with PU Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Kanupriya on September 25, but was denied permission.

The DSW, however, refutes the allegation.

On September 26, the leaders again submitted an application to the DSW, who forwarded it to the chairperson of department of evening studies, Gurpal Singh, as the auditorium falls in his ambit. Singh told them that the letter should be forwarded to the V-C as he alone could waive off the rental.

When contacted, Singh said, “The rental for the auditorium is Rs 7,500 for university functions and Rs 15,000 for outsiders . It can be waived only by the V-C and the letter should have been forwarded to him.”

On Thursday, the letter was sent to the DSW again to be forwarded to the V-C. Kumar says as the V-C is on leave, it was sent to the dean of university instruction (DUI), Shankarji Jha, whose office sent it back to the student council , asking for the schedule of the programme.

“Everything was mentioned in the application. How can we print an invitation without confirming,” said Kumar, adding that the DSW should have pointed out this lacuna on the very first day.

On Friday, the letter was again sent to the V-C’s office with details of the programme, but the organisers were told that the V-C alone could give permission, and he was away to Delhi.

Kumar said, “We were told that DUI had the authority to give us permission in the absence of the V-C, but he told us that the V-C alone could give us this waiver. We were also told that the DSW had ‘forwarded’ the letter and not ‘recommended’ it after which the letter was again returned to our office.”

DUI was in a meeting when contacted.

The organisers have now booked Kisan Bhawan for the lecture.

Balaji who won under ‘Left Unity’ and is a leader of AISA will speak on ‘Fascist Attack on Institutions and the JNU Model of Resistance’.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 13:19 IST