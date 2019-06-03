Rare birds get breeding ground in Jharkhand’s Chandmari lake

Rare Indian birds have got a breeding ground at Chandmari lake in Chaibasa and Jharkhand’s forest department is planning to develop it as wetland to improve eco-friendly atmosphere and attract tourists.

Chandmari Lake, for several years, has been a hot-spot for providing breeding grounds to various local and migratory birds. Recently, Chaibasa-based wildlife photographer Kishan Nayanam spotted male Indian Pitta ‘Navrang’ (passerine bird having origin in Indian subcontinent) around this lake. Other rare birds like Asian Paradise flycatcher, Pheasant tailed Jacana, copper smith barbet, etc have also been spotted there.

The bird, Navrang, inhabits deep-dense forests and green jungles. The flock disperses into the forests of lower Himalayas, central and western India for breeding particularly in the months of May-July. In winters, they migrate to the southern peninsula and Sri Lanka in the months of September-October.

This is the first sighting of Indian Pitta in tribal populated West Singhbhum district of southern Jharkhand. Chandmari lake has been an important breeding ground for Asian Open Bill Stork as well. Sighting of these birds around the lake, outside the forest, marked the beginning of the mating season for Indian birds (those who breed in the summer season), Nayanam said.

“Last year, around 13 male and female storks were spotted in this area around the lake but due to some unavoidable circumstances like rapid climate change and continuous human interference in the bird’s natural habitat, the number of the storks might be decreased”, Nayanam said.

The photographer said that next two to three months would be important for the storks as they will start nesting for their mating and breeding which will start by July-August.

Availability of food play a vital role in nesting process, which is a plus point in nesting around the Chandmari lake region because of the plentiful access to molluscs, water snakes, large insects, frogs etc, he added.

Considering the wild life inhabitants importance of the lake, the forest department has come up with a project to develop the plot as wetland and attract tourists.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Saranda, Rajnish Kumar said that the government of India had directed the department to identify wetland where birds and animals would found better atmosphere and environment for breeding and preservation.

“With the help of Nayanam, the department has identified the said lake as rare birds’ mating place. The department will start cleaning the lake and stop human interference there. Birds will be given due peace and ecofriendly atmosphere for breeding. The area will be made pollution-free zone in order to develop it as wetland. With it Chandmari lake will be recognised at international level and tourists would visit there to enjoy natural forest atmosphere with birds”, the DFO said.

The department is removing encroachment near the lake and has also plan to provide best food and other facilities for rare birds to visit there every year for breeding.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 14:40 IST