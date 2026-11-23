Mumbai-based Arkade Developers announced on November 23 its re-entry into the South Mumbai real estate market with a redevelopment project in Tardeo. Spread across two acres, the project is expected to have a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹1,500 crore
According to the company, it is building on its existing presence in Mazagaon, Altamount Road and Carmichael Road.
"The project underscores the company’s confidence in the long-term potential of South Mumbai and its commitment to identifying high-value redevelopment opportunities in established micro-markets across the city," the company said in a statement.
"Arkade’s return to South Mumbai represents more than a geographic expansion; it reflects a strategic step towards strengthening its presence in Mumbai’s premium real estate landscape. Leveraging its experience in residential development and redevelopment, the company aims to unlock the potential of well-established urban locations through projects that combine contemporary aspirations with the enduring value of prime addresses," the company said in its statement.
Also Read: ₹3,700 crore">Arkade Developers to launch five residential projects in MMR in 2026; revenue potential ₹3,700 crore
According to the company, Tardeo, renowned for its central location, established social infrastructure, premium residential character and excellent connectivity, continues to remain one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential destinations. With limited availability of developable land and sustained demand for quality residential spaces, the micro-market presents compelling opportunities for thoughtfully conceptualized redevelopment.{{/usCountry}}
According to the company, Tardeo, renowned for its central location, established social infrastructure, premium residential character and excellent connectivity, continues to remain one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential destinations. With limited availability of developable land and sustained demand for quality residential spaces, the micro-market presents compelling opportunities for thoughtfully conceptualized redevelopment.{{/usCountry}}
"Our re-entry into South Mumbai is an important strategic milestone for Arkade. Tardeo represents the very essence of Mumbai's premium residential landscape, offering a rare combination of location, legacy and long-term value. This project reflects our confidence in the redevelopment potential of established neighborhoods and our ambition to create meaningful value in some of Mumbai's most sought-after locations. We see this as the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our journey in South Mumbai," said Amit Jain, CMD of Arkade Developers.
Also Read: ₹350 crore potential">Arkade Developers signs agreement for mixed-use redevelopment project in Mumbai's Goregaon with ₹350 crore potential
The company said it is geared up for two significant launches in Q4FY27, in Malad and Thane, having a combined projected GDV of ₹2,800 crore.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.