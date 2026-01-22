Arkade Developers to launch five residential projects in MMR in 2026; revenue potential ₹3,700 crore

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Arkade Developers Ltd, which plans to develop luxury apartments on the iconic Filmistan Studio land in Goregaon, a site founded by Kajol’s grandfather, has announced that it plans to launch five projects this year in MMR with a combined revenue potential of over ₹3,700 crore. The company said it will invest close to ₹2,500 crore across these new residential projects. Mumbai real estate update: Arkade Developers has announced five project launches in 2026 with a combined revenue potential of over ₹3,700 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The developer said that it is focused on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and continues to build strong growth momentum.

Arkade Developers has lined up five new project launches across key locations, including Goregaon, Thane, Borivali, Malad, and Santacruz, with a combined projected Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding ₹3700 crore for the calendar year 2026, it said.

The company said that the broader real estate sector outlook remains positive, supported by an easing interest rate environment.

With the repo rate trending downward and home loan EMIs becoming more affordable, homebuyer sentiment is steadily improving. This favourable combination of lower borrowing costs and a strong upcoming launch pipeline further positions Arkade Developers as an attractive proposition for both homebuyers and long-term investors, the company said in a statement.

“With a healthy project pipeline extending into 2026 and a supportive interest rate environment, we are well-positioned to continue delivering premium residential developments while creating long-term value for all stakeholders. We are also targeting two additional Occupation Certificates in this quarter, reaffirming our commitment to before-time project completion," Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited, said.

Arkade Developers to launch luxury housing project on Filmistan Studio land In the next calendar year, Arkade Developers is expected to launch a luxury residential project featuring 3- and 4-BHK apartments on the iconic Filmistan Studio land in Goregaon, Mumbai, a site founded by Bollywood actor Kajol’s grandfather.

The project, expected to debut in the fourth quarter of the next financial year, has an estimated development potential of ₹3,000 crore.