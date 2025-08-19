Arkade Developers bags branding rights for Goregaon’s Bangur Nagar Metro Station in Mumbai

Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Arkade Developers on August 19 announced that it has acquired the naming and branding rights for the Bangur Nagar Metro Station in Goregaon. The station will now be called Arkade Bangur Nagar Metro Station, the company said in a statement. Mumbai Metro: Bangur Nagar, once a quiet residential enclave, is rapidly emerging as a well-connected, vibrant neighbourhood. (Picture for representational purposes)(HT Photo)

Located on the Metro Line 2A corridor between Dahisar and Andheri, the Bangur Nagar Metro station in Goregaon West station is a key hub for daily commuters and the area’s growing residential population.

“The renaming of the station reflects Arkade’s belief in shaping cityscapes through community-focused urban design. As the Goregaon-Malad belt emerges as a lifestyle hotspot, we’re proud to contribute to the area's evolution. We are aggressively expanding our footprint in this corridor with multiple completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects. We are pleased to take on the naming rights of this metro station as a meaningful step in deepening our connection with the community we serve," Arpit Jain, Director, Arkade Developers Ltd.

According to the company, Bangur Nagar, once a quiet residential enclave, is rapidly emerging as a well-connected, vibrant neighbourhood.

The company said that it has a presence in the Goregaon-Malad belt and has completed four residential projects named Arkade Adornia, Arkade Aspire, Arkade Serene, and Arkade Jayshree. The renaming of the metro station is not just a branding milestone but a symbol of Arkade’s long-term commitment to sustainable, inclusive urban development, the company said.

According to local brokers, the per-square-foot price of apartments in the primary market ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000.

“Today marks a milestone in redefining the way brands engage with the city. With the naming rights of Bangur Nagar station, we see branding not merely as visibility, but as a step toward sustainable growth and urban identity. Arkade Developers becomes the first real estate developer in this line to embrace this vision, setting a benchmark for the industry to align with public infrastructure and urban transformation," said Shripad Ashtekar, Founder and Managing Director, Signpost India Limited.