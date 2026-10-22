Beyond gold and property: Could REITs find a place in India's festive investment portfolio?

For many Indian households, the festive season is a time to celebrate, spend and make financial decisions. Gold purchases, property enquiries and fresh investments often become part of the annual conversation about wealth creation. But as investment choices expand, another question is emerging: can investors participate in the potential of real estate without committing a substantial sum to buying a property?

Festive celebrations often prompt a fresh look at financial goals. Listed REITs offer investors a way to participate in commercial real estate without buying an entire property.

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Listed Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, offer one possible route.

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Unlike traditional property ownership, which can require a large upfront investment and involve responsibilities such as maintenance, tenant management and resale, REITs allow investors to buy units in a trust that owns and operates income-generating real estate. The units are listed on stock exchanges, allowing investors to buy and sell them through the market, subject to prevailing prices and liquidity.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), REITs are pooled investment vehicles that enable investors to participate in real estate without directly owning physical property. Their listed structure provides an alternative for investors interested in the asset class but who may not wish to purchase an entire office building, business park or shopping centre themselves.

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{{^usCountry}} For investors considering their festive-season financial decisions, the distinction is important. REITs change the way individuals can access commercial real estate, although they do not eliminate the risks associated with property markets or investing in listed securities. A different route into real estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For investors considering their festive-season financial decisions, the distinction is important. REITs change the way individuals can access commercial real estate, although they do not eliminate the risks associated with property markets or investing in listed securities. A different route into real estate {{/usCountry}}

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Real estate has traditionally been associated with direct ownership. Buying a residential property or commercial unit can involve a significant financial commitment, transaction costs and ongoing responsibilities. Selling the property may also take time, depending on market conditions and buyer demand.

A REIT offers a different structure. It pools investors' money into a trust that owns or invests in real estate assets, with a professional manager overseeing the portfolio. Investors purchase units representing their interest in the trust rather than acquiring an individual property.

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SEBI's investor education material explains that REIT units are listed and traded on stock exchanges, much like shares of listed companies. This gives investors an avenue to participate in real estate without managing a property themselves.

The structure can also make the investment accessible at a lower initial amount than direct property ownership, depending on the unit price and the number of units purchased. However, accessibility should not be confused with safety. The value of listed units can fluctuate, and investors may receive less than their purchase price when they sell.

Understanding where the returns come from

The investment proposition of a REIT rests on the performance of its underlying assets and the financial structure through which those assets are held and managed.

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Commercial properties can generate rental income from tenants occupying office spaces, retail establishments and other eligible real estate assets. After accounting for relevant expenses and obligations, the trust may distribute income to its unitholders in accordance with applicable regulations.

SEBI's REIT regulations prescribe distribution requirements for net distributable cash flows. Under the regulatory framework, a REIT is generally required to distribute at least 90% of its net distributable cash flows to unitholders, subject to the applicable provisions.

This requirement is an important feature of the structure, but it should not be interpreted as a guarantee of a particular income amount or investment return. The cash available for distribution depends on the performance of the assets, rental receipts, expenses, financing costs and other relevant factors.

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Investors may also benefit from capital appreciation if the market price of their units rises. Conversely, units can lose value. Returns therefore depend on both the financial performance of the trust and the price at which an investor buys and sells.

Why the festive season can be a moment to reassess investments

The festive season is not, in itself, a reason to expect better REIT returns. There is no assurance that purchasing units during Diwali or another festive period will produce superior performance.

Its relevance is more practical. For many households, this period offers an opportunity to review annual spending, consider the use of bonuses or surplus savings, and revisit longer-term financial goals.

For those exploring real estate exposure, REITs can broaden the conversation beyond buying a residential property. Direct property ownership may involve a substantial down payment, transaction costs, maintenance and a potentially lengthy resale process. Listed REIT units, by contrast, can be purchased through a demat and trading account, with the investment amount determined by the prevailing unit price and the quantity purchased.

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This accessibility does not make REITs risk-free or automatically suitable for every investor. A household saving for a near-term expense, for instance, has different requirements from someone building a long-term portfolio. The ability to sell listed units also depends on market liquidity and the price available at the time of sale.

Investors should therefore consider their time horizon, cash requirements and tolerance for market fluctuations before making a decision.

What should investors examine before buying?

A closer look at the underlying assets and financial disclosures can help investors move beyond headline distribution figures and assess the investment more carefully.

The underlying property portfolio

Investors should examine the type, location and quality of the assets held by a trust. An office-focused portfolio may respond differently to market conditions than one with significant retail exposure. Geographical concentration and dependence on a small number of large tenants can also influence risk.

Occupancy and leasing trends

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Occupancy levels, lease renewals and rental growth can offer insights into a property's income-generating capacity. Investors can review these indicators in a REIT's quarterly financial results, annual report and other exchange disclosures.

Distributions and their composition

Past distributions provide useful context, but they are not a promise of future income. Investors should examine the amounts paid over time, the sources of those distributions and the applicable tax treatment. Different components may receive different tax treatment, so investors should consult current disclosures and seek professional tax advice where necessary.

Valuation and borrowing

A strong property portfolio does not automatically make its units attractive at every price. Investors should assess the market price alongside disclosed net asset value, financial performance and the trust's borrowing position. Higher financing costs or refinancing pressures can affect financial flexibility and the cash available for distribution.

Liquidity and market risk

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Listed units offer an avenue to buy and sell through an exchange, but the execution price may differ from an investor's expectations. Trading volumes, market conditions and price volatility matter, particularly when an investor may need the money at a specific time.

SEBI's investor education resources and the disclosures published by individual REITs provide useful starting points for understanding the structure, regulatory requirements and risks associated with these investments.

An alternative, not a replacement for every investment

Gold, residential property, fixed-income products and equity investments serve different purposes in a household's financial plan. REITs should be evaluated in the same way: according to their role in the portfolio, rather than the popularity of a particular investment during the festive season.

For an investor seeking exposure to commercial real estate, a listed REIT may offer a way to participate without the financial commitment and operational responsibilities of direct property ownership. For someone who needs predictable access to money in the near term, the market-linked nature of REIT units may be less appropriate.

Diversification also requires looking at the risks that investments share. Someone whose income, business interests or existing assets are already closely tied to property may not necessarily gain meaningful diversification by adding another real estate-linked investment.

The starting point, therefore, is not how much to invest during the festive season, but what the investment is intended to achieve.

A more informed approach to festive investing

REITs provide Indian investors with a regulated route to participate in commercial real estate without directly purchasing and managing an entire property. Their listed structure, underlying rental-generating assets and prescribed distribution framework distinguish them from direct property ownership, while their market-linked nature introduces risks that investors need to understand.

The decision to invest should follow an assessment of the underlying assets, financial disclosures, valuation, distribution history and personal financial goals.

Festive investing need not mean adding another product to a portfolio simply because the season encourages spending and financial activity. It can instead be an opportunity to understand unfamiliar asset classes, compare alternatives and make decisions with a clearer view of both potential returns and risks.

For those considering REITs, the most useful festive investment may be the time spent understanding how the structure works before committing money to it.

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Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.