DDA offers 2,516 LIG flats in Narela at 25% discount; prices start at 14.95 lakh

For those planning to buy a home this festive season, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering 2,516 lower-income group (LIG) flats in Narela under its DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026. The flats are available at a 25% discount, with prices starting at around ₹15 lakh.
Registration will open on October 14 during Navratri 2026, while bookings will begin on October 20 at noon through the DDA Awaas Portal.
Applicants will have to pay a booking amount of ₹1 lakh. A one-time, non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500 is also required to register on the DDA Awaas Portal, a DDA circular said.
DDA housing scheme: Flat locations, sizes and prices
The 2,516 flats are located in Narela across two pockets in Sectors G2–G6.
Narela, Pocket 3: A total of 1,020 flats, each measuring 49.90 sq m, are available at a tentative price of ₹15.01 lakh.
Narela, Pocket 6: The remaining 1,496 flats are available at a tentative price of ₹14.95 lakh each.
After the 25% discount, the estimated starting price of flats in Pocket 3 is ₹15.01 lakh, while flats in Pocket 6 are priced at around ₹14.95 lakh. The final price of an individual flat may vary depending on its actual plinth area, the circular said.
Also Read: ₹33.4 lakh, option to merge units">DDA offers 25% discount on 1,200+ Narela flats; prices from ₹33.4 lakh, option to merge units
Additional charges and application process{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: ₹33.4 lakh, option to merge units">DDA offers 25% discount on 1,200+ Narela flats; prices from ₹33.4 lakh, option to merge units
Additional charges and application process{{/usCountry}}
The tentative flat prices do not include maintenance charges, water connection charges or conversion charges. These will be payable at the applicable rates when the demand-cum-allotment letters are issued.
All applications and transactions must be processed through the DDA’s dedicated Awaas Portal.
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