DDA offers 2,516 LIG flats in Narela at 25% discount; prices start at 14.95 lakh

For those planning to buy a home this festive season, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering 2,516 lower-income group (LIG) flats in Narela under its DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026. The flats are available at a 25% discount, with prices starting at around ₹15 lakh.

DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Registration of housing units in Narela will open on October 14, while bookings will begin on October 20 (DDA)

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Registration will open on October 14 during Navratri 2026, while bookings will begin on October 20 at noon through the DDA Awaas Portal.

Applicants will have to pay a booking amount of ₹1 lakh. A one-time, non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500 is also required to register on the DDA Awaas Portal, a DDA circular said.

DDA housing scheme: Flat locations, sizes and prices

The 2,516 flats are located in Narela across two pockets in Sectors G2–G6.

Narela, Pocket 3: A total of 1,020 flats, each measuring 49.90 sq m, are available at a tentative price of ₹15.01 lakh.

Narela, Pocket 6: The remaining 1,496 flats are available at a tentative price of ₹14.95 lakh each.

After the 25% discount, the estimated starting price of flats in Pocket 3 is ₹15.01 lakh, while flats in Pocket 6 are priced at around ₹14.95 lakh. The final price of an individual flat may vary depending on its actual plinth area, the circular said.

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The tentative flat prices do not include maintenance charges, water connection charges or conversion charges. These will be payable at the applicable rates when the demand-cum-allotment letters are issued.

All applications and transactions must be processed through the DDA’s dedicated Awaas Portal.

Also Read: Delhi Master Plan 2047 explained: What it means for housing, redevelopment and NCR’s real estate market

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