Delhi winter pollution curbs: Real estate developers seek balanced approach to construction bans, warn of project delays and rising costs

The Delhi government has prepared a Winter Action Plan, to be implemented from November 1 to February 28, to combat air pollution in the national capital. The plan includes restrictions on construction and demolition activities and the transportation of construction materials to curb dust pollution, with construction sites to be monitored through AI-enabled cameras linked to the government’s control and command centre. Real estate developers, however, have urged the government to implement the restrictions in a balanced and practical manner, cautioning that prolonged construction bans could delay project timelines, increase costs and affect homebuyers awaiting possession. They said extended stoppages could also disrupt contractor arrangements and material procurement, with the impact varying depending on the stage of construction and the duration of the restrictions.One of the biggest challenges following a shutdown is the remobilisation of labour, which can take nearly three months in some cases as workers move to other Delhi winter pollution curbs: Developers seek balanced approach to construction bans, warn of project delays, rising costs, they say.

Delhi government has prepared a Winter Action Plan, to be implemented from November 1 to February 28, to combat air pollution in the national capital. (Photo for representational purposes only) (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

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Also Read: Mumbai air pollution: What are BMC’s construction ban rules, and when can work be suspended?Developers have called for an activity-specific approach rather than a blanket halt to all construction work. They suggested allowing activities such as internal finishing, electrical installations and plumbing to continue, subject to environmental norms and adequate safeguards. Advance planning of material procurement and construction schedules could also help minimise disruptions. They urged the government to adopt a coordinated, NCR-wide approach to ensure effective dust control while limiting the impact on construction activity and the real estate sector.

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According to Harshvardhan Bansal, president, NAREDCO Delhi, “Controlling dust pollution in Delhi is essential for public health, and the real estate sector supports all measures aimed at improving air quality. However, restrictions on construction and demolition activities should be implemented in a balanced and practical manner.”

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{{^usCountry}} Restricting construction activities only in Delhi, particularly at private project sites, will not achieve the desired results unless pollution-control measures are implemented uniformly across all contributing sources and adjoining NCR areas, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Restricting construction activities only in Delhi, particularly at private project sites, will not achieve the desired results unless pollution-control measures are implemented uniformly across all contributing sources and adjoining NCR areas, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Prolonged restrictions can delay project timelines, increase construction costs and affect homebuyers awaiting possession, developers and daily-wage construction workers. AI-enabled monitoring can improve compliance and accountability at construction sites. We urge the government to adopt a coordinated NCR-wide approach, ensuring effective dust control while minimising disruption to construction activities and the real estate sector,” he said.

Delhi Government’s Winter Action Plan

The Delhi Government on Oct 20 also introduced key measures include the implementation of the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy, which means that vehicle owners cannot buy petrol, diesel, CNG, or LPG at fuel stations if their vehicle does not have a valid PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate Restrictions on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards were announced: vehicles below BS-VI emission standards registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital.

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On Oct 19, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected anti-smog guns and water mist systems in high-rise buildings in the NDMC area and warned of strict action against establishments violating prescribed pollution control norms. During the inspection, Sirsa reviewed the installation and operational status of the equipment and directed officials to take action against buildings, hotels, construction sites, and other establishments found to be violating the applicable rules, according to a government statement.

Under the prescribed norms, commercial, institutional, and hospitality buildings with ground plus five or more floors and a total built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres are required to install pollution control systems to curb dust emissions.

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The minister stressed that pollution control measures must extend beyond the installation of anti-smog guns and water mist systems, emphasising compliance with dust-suppression norms at construction sites and with regulations governing construction and demolition waste management. He said strict action would be taken against agencies and establishments found violating the prescribed guidelines during construction or demolition activities.

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