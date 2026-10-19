New Delhi, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday inspected anti-smog guns and water mist systems in high-rise buildings in the NDMC area and warned of strict action against establishments violating prescribed pollution control norms. Delhi govt to take action against buildings violating pollution control norms: Minister

During the inspection, Sirsa reviewed the installation and operational status of the equipment and directed officials to take action against buildings, hotels, construction sites and other establishments found violating the applicable rules, according to a government statement.

Under the prescribed norms, commercial, institutional and hospitality buildings with ground plus five floors or above and a total built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres are required to install pollution control systems to curb dust emissions.

The minister stressed that pollution control measures must extend beyond the installation of anti-smog guns and water mist systems, emphasising compliance with dust suppression norms at construction sites and regulations governing construction and demolition waste management.

He said strict action would be taken against agencies and establishments found violating the prescribed guidelines during construction or demolition activities.

Sirsa also said restrictions on the entry of vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard into Delhi would come into effect from November 1. He urged vehicle owners to comply with the regulations and ensure that their vehicles carry valid Pollution Under Control Certificates.

The minister said an AI-enabled Command and Control Centre, 60 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations and 334 enforcement teams had been monitoring pollution-related activities round the clock since October 1.

More than 2,200 non-compliant polluting industrial units have been sealed as part of the enforcement drive, the statement said.

The government has also notified an advance Winter Action Plan, which includes restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles entering Delhi from outside, doubling of parking charges and provisions for 50 per cent work from home.

Sirsa said the government's objective was to ensure compliance with pollution control norms and that violations would invite strict action under applicable rules.

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