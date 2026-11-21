Dubai's residential property market is seeing prices climb to a four-year high even as transaction activity moderates from last year's record levels, with smaller apartments driving sales and larger homes continuing to command a significant share of transaction value, according to a report by Anarock Middle East.

Dubai's average residential property prices rose 18% to AED 1,967 per sq ft in January-October 2026, the highest level in four years, according to Anarock Middle East. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash) more less

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Average residential property prices rose to AED 1,967 per sq ft during January-October 2026, an 18% increase from AED 1,669 in 2023, marking the highest level in the four-year period tracked by the report.

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A total of 122,583 homes worth AED 318.4 billion were sold during the first 10 months of 2026. If the current pace continues through December, the market could close the year with approximately 145,700 transactions worth AED 378.5 billion. This would be 23% higher in volume and 20% higher in value than in 2023, making 2026 the third-strongest year in the four-year period, said Aayush Puri, CEO – Residential, Middle East and CEO – Anarock Channel Partners.

“Dubai’s housing market is moving from rapid volume growth to steady value. Prices per square foot are at a new high, resale values are firm, and buying has spread to more projects and locations than in any year since 2023,” Puri said.

Smaller homes and new launches drive demand

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{{^usCountry}} Apartments accounted for 84.9% of all residential transactions in 2026, compared with 78.5% in 2023. Studios and one-bedroom homes together made up around 61% of transactions, up from approximately 51% three years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apartments accounted for 84.9% of all residential transactions in 2026, compared with 78.5% in 2023. Studios and one-bedroom homes together made up around 61% of transactions, up from approximately 51% three years ago. {{/usCountry}}

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The average size of an apartment sold declined to 877 sq ft from 1,007 sq ft in 2023, indicating a growing preference for smaller homes. Primary sales, or purchases directly from developers, accounted for 71.3% of transactions in 2026, compared with 59.6% in 2023, as new launches continued to attract buyers.

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However, larger homes remained significant contributors to market value. Villas and townhouses accounted for approximately 41% of the AED 318.4 billion spent on residential properties during the first 10 months of 2026, despite representing only around 15% of transactions.

Property prices rise across premium locations

Residential prices per sq ft increased across property categories. Villas averaged AED 2,362 per sq ft in 2026, up 9% from 2025, while townhouses averaged AED 1,399 per sq ft, an annual increase of 7%. The average villa transaction value rose to AED 14.6 million from AED 12.7 million in 2025.

Also Read: Dubai real estate: Housing sales dip 16% in H1 2026 amid US-Iran war, says report

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The share of transactions involving properties priced above AED 3,000 per sq ft increased to 8.8% in 2026 from 6.5% in 2023. Conversely, the share of deals below AED 1,000 per sq ft declined sharply to 7.7% from 25.9%, indicating a broad-based increase in property values.

Among established residential markets, average sales prices rose 29% year-on-year in Dubai Marina, 20.7% in Business Bay, 19.5% in Dubai Hills Estate and 13% on Palm Jumeirah.

Also Read: Why Abu Dhabi is preferred over Dubai for real estate investments amid US-Iran war

Dubai South emerges as the most active residential market

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Dubai South has emerged as the city's most active residential market in 2026, climbing from 16th position in 2023. Other growth corridors, including Majan and Dubai Land Residence Complex, are also gaining traction as developers launch projects targeting first-time buyers and investors.

The market averaged approximately 12,100 transactions a month in 2026, compared with 16,600 in 2025 and 9,900 in 2023. Despite the moderation in activity, the average transaction ticket size remained broadly stable at around AED 2.6 million.

Sales values increased 34% in 2024 and 27% in 2025, following year-on-year growth in both transaction volumes and values since 2023.

“The pace of sales has normalized from last year's exceptional peak, but values have held. The key test for 2027 will be absorbing the slew of completions in growth corridors like Dubai South. Sustained end-user demand and major infrastructure, including the Al Maktoum International Airport expansion, give us confidence that this supply can be absorbed over time,” Puri said.

Dubai remains attractive to Indian property buyers

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In an interview with PTI, Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan said Dubai's residential property prices remained relatively affordable compared with those in major Indian cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, leaving room for further appreciation over the next three to five years.

“Dubai still has a long way to go. Dubai's prices are still very reasonable, very achievable. You get properties at a prime location for 1,000 dollars per sq ft, which comes to around ₹90,000 per sq ft. But if you buy a property in Bandra (Mumbai), it will cost around ₹2,00,000 per sq ft,” he said.

Sajan was speaking to PTI at the launch of a residential project in Dubai last week. Danube Properties has also undertaken a study comparing property prices in upscale neighbourhoods across 14 cities in India, the US and Europe.

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Addressing concerns over the impact of the geopolitical situation in the region, Sajan said initial investor apprehensions had eased and buyers were returning to the Dubai market, citing confidence in the city's safety and long-term prospects.