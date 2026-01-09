Greater Bengaluru Authority disposes 99% of e-Khata applications out of 9 lakh received

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has disposed of over 99.2% of the total e-Khata applications received, special commissioner Munish Moudgil said in a statement.



To date, the authority has received over 9 lakh e-Khata applications, officials said. The Greater Bengaluru Authority has disposed of over 99.2% of e-Khata applications, Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil said. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

Most applications are being processed and disposed of within an average of two days from the date of submission, it said.

GBA officials emphasised that citizens no longer need to visit city corporation offices or GBA counters for Khata-related services.

“The authority reiterated that the entire process is now digital and requires no in-person follow-up, warning homebuyers and property owners against paying bribes or engaging middlemen who claim to ‘fast-track’ approvals. Just apply online - https://BBMPeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in,” Moudgil said.

He said that a dedicated helpline (94806 83695) has been set up to assist applicants with queries. Citizens can also check real-time e-Khata status using the online tracking system at https://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in/citizen_core/Final_eKhatha_Status_based_on_ePID

E-Khata is an electronic version of the traditional Khata certificate, introduced by the BBMP in Bengaluru and other local bodies in October 2024. This digital record is available online, where property owners can apply for, download, and verify their Khata without visiting the municipal office.



Also Read: Karnataka Cabinet greenlights conversion of B-khata to A-khata for properties in illegal layouts

Karnataka allows A-Khata on B-Khata properties on illegal layouts On January 8, the Karnataka Cabinet approved the issuance of A-Khata certificates to B-Khata properties located in illegal layouts under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies. The decision applies to buildings, apartments, and flats.

“The cabinet has approved allowing sites and residential units currently classified as B-Khata, because they were developed in layouts without mandatory approvals, to be upgraded to A-Khata within the jurisdiction of the state’s urban local bodies. It applies to buildings, apartments, and flats. It is a policy decision,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.



Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Property owners say e-Khata process remains riddled with delays and paperwork

What are A-Khata and B-Khata properties? A B-Khata is a property record maintained by Bengaluru’s municipal authorities for buildings or plots that do not meet full planning or regulatory requirements, such as constructions without sanctioned plans, unauthorised layouts, or properties lacking occupancy certificates. These are not fully legal, but they are still recorded for tax purposes.

Experts note that B-Khata ownership comes with restrictions: owners may face difficulty obtaining building approvals, trade licences, or bank loans, and transactions involving these properties often carry legal ambiguity. As a result, B-Khata assets typically have lower market value and limited access to formal financing.

In contrast, A-Khata properties are fully compliant with government regulations and are considered legally valid for loans and transfers. To address long-standing issues, the Karnataka Cabinet recently approved the regularisation of B-Khata properties issued by the former BBMP up to September 2024, enabling eligible owners to convert them to A-Khata.