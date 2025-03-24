No need to visit BBMP offices: Homeowners can now receive final e-khata within 48 hours of submitting the application

Homeowners no longer need to visit the Bengaluru municipal corporation offices to obtain the e-khata, an electronic version of the traditional khata certificate, a digital record that validates the ownership details of a property in Karnataka. The final e-khata will be issued within two days of the application submission, as per a statement from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil. Homeowners no longer need to visit the Bengaluru municipal corporation offices to obtain the e-khata, an electronic version of the traditional khata certificate, a digital record that validates the ownership details of a property in Karnataka. (Representational Image)(Souptik Datta)

Bengaluru citizens within BBMP limits can now obtain their final e-khata within two days of application submission, he said. Applicants must submit their requests on the official BBMP website, bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in. There is no requirement to visit BBMP offices.

"Assistant Revenue Officers (ARO) and caseworkers will review the applications and ensure timely issuance of the final e-khata within the designated timeframe. All 64 AROs are reviewed for disposal of e-khata applications. BBMP ensures that on average pendency is one day of citizen applications. So apply and just wait," Moudgil said.

Also Read: Bengaluru's municipal corporation achieves 88% of property tax revenue target, issues 2.25 lakh e-Khatas

E-Khata is an electronic version of the traditional Khata certificate, introduced by the BBMP in Bengaluru and other local bodies in October. This digital record is available online, where property owners can apply for, download, and verify their Khata without visiting the municipal office.

To obtain a khata, owners need only upload key documents such as their Aadhaar number, sale or registered deed number, property photograph, and an Encumbrance Certificate covering the period from the property’s registration date to October 31, 2024.

Also Read: Bengaluru's property registrations dip 21% amid E-khata implementation woes

BBMP has issued 2.25 lakh e-khatas so far

Data from BBMP showed that Bengaluru's municipal corporation Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued 2.25 lakh e-Khatas since the e-Khata implementation in October 2024.

On March 15, the BBMP stated that the revenue shortfall was due to a slowdown in real estate transactions, primarily driven by technical issues in issuing Encumbrance Certificates (ECs) and the newly introduced requirement for e-Khatas during property registrations, both of which have significantly delayed transactions. This comes after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) introduced the e-Khata service, which has posed a challenge for buyers in registering their property documents.