GST reforms: Can the revised structure help lower housing prices and boost affordability for homebuyers?

The government’s proposed GST reforms aim to streamline rates to just 5% and 18%, with the tax on construction materials like cement likely falling from 28% to 18%. This may ease the overall tax burden on key construction inputs, lowering costs for real estate developers on cement, steel, and other materials, while also simplifying compliance. But will these changes translate into lower housing prices, particularly in the affordable segment? GST reforms: With the tax on construction materials like cement likely falling from 28% to 18%, will it help reduce the overall tax burden on key construction inputs? (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

For affordable housing, currently taxed at 1%, the impact of GST changes would be limited. However, lower input costs, particularly if input tax credits (ITC) are restored, could reduce prices by 2–4%. In the mid-segment, a GST cut from 5% to 3% could bring down prices by 2–3%, an analysis by Anarock has shown.

In the luxury homes segment, while input costs may reduce, the luxury items used in such projects may be subject to the highest 40% rate, thus reducing the potential for price reductions, it said.

Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru remain most expensive cities for construction

The analysis showed that Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru remain the most expensive cities for construction. In these metros, luxury housing costs exceed ₹5,000 per sq. ft, while mid-range housing typically ranges from ₹2,000–2,800 per sq. ft, and affordable housing falls between ₹1,500–2,000 per sq. ft.

Between 2019 and 2024, construction costs for homes rose about 40%, with a 27.3% increase occurring in just three years. In October 2021, the average cost for Grade A projects in tier-1 cities was around ₹2,200 per sq. ft, rising to approximately ₹2,800 per sq. ft by October 2024.

Construction cost by housing segment

Affordable housing projects tend to involve the lowest costs per square foot, with standard materials and basic finishes, starting from ₹1,500– ₹2,000 per sq. ft even in metros.

Mid-range homes call for higher-grade materials and branded fixtures and fittings, with costs typically ₹2,000– ₹2,800 per sq ft or higher.

Luxury projects tend to use imported finishes and involve high-end architecture and advanced amenities. These push construction costs above ₹3,000– ₹5,000 per sq. ft in top cities, the analysis showed.

How does construction cost impact property prices?

On property buyers - Most developers tend to pass on increased input costs, either in part or completely, to their buyers. Recent data shows that at least 5–6% of the total input cost increases are directly reflected in housing prices. In affordable housing, even a hike of ₹500– ₹800 per sq. ft can sharply impact buyer access, since an increase of ₹5 lakh is a massive additional burden for price-sensitive buyers when compared to those who buy premium or luxury housing, the analysis showed.

On developers' profit margins - Smaller players who develop affordable housing already face thinner margins and are often unable to absorb even small cost increases. Many such developers have slowed down their launches or cut corners on amenities. In contrast, larger developers and luxury segment players can absorb cost increases because they enjoy higher margins and wield higher brand value, the Anarock analysis showed.

Homebuyer agreements - Most builder-buyer agreements include escalation charges, letting developers adjust sale prices upward along with cost increases, especially for under construction projects. This legal flexibility in the absence of regulatory constraints is behind much of the price transmission to buyers.

Housing prices - The combined effect has resulted in residential real estate prices rising by between 9-12% annually in recent years, with the increased construction costs a major driver along with rising land costs and reducing inventory. Pricing power remains strongest in metro cities, with less pronounced effects in smaller towns and cities where demand is lower, the analysis added.