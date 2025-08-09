Gurugram’s civic crisis: Residents slam failing services, crumbling infrastructure, and monsoon flooding

Despite being hailed as one of the fastest-growing urban hubs in the National Capital Region (NCR), Gurugram is facing criticism over deteriorating infrastructure and collapsing civic services. From uncollected garbage and cracked roads to broken sewage systems and open drains, Gurugram’s problems worsen during rain-induced flooding. Despite being hailed as one of the fastest-growing urban hubs in the National Capital Region (NCR), Gurugram is facing criticism over deteriorating infrastructure and collapsing civic services, especially during monsoon. (Representative image)(PTI)

‘A city of potholes and garbage’

“Gurugram is a city of potholes and garbage,” said Subodh Kumar, a resident of Sector 15. “We had hoped that newly elected councillors would bring some change, but the situation remains the same.”

Nishant Verma, who lives in Sector 31, echoed the sentiment: “We’ve been suffering for months due to damaged roads, open drains, and garbage piling up. We’re paying 30% in taxes, but what do we get in return?”

In his locality, sewage frequently overflows onto the streets, creating health and hygiene concerns. “There seems to be no pressure on the authorities to fix this,” he said.

"The city is seriously grappling with infrastructure. The authorities have increased the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and also allowed four-floor buildings, while our sewerage system is not built to handle this load. Also, sector roads are in a deplorable condition, despite several concerns raised, nothing has been done on the ground," said Raj Kumar, RWA president, Sector-46.

"Our society is located near Dwarka Expressway, but right in front of us in Sector-102, the GMDA road and another road under PWD are in pathetic condition. These roads have turned into giant potholes. We have raised our concerns and issued several letters to the authorities, but we are still waiting for a response," said Dhananjay Jha, RWA president, Suncity Avenue, Sector-102.

Expressway areas grapple with delays and pollution

Along the high-profile Dwarka Expressway, residents of Sectors 102 and 102A are facing a different set of problems. Delayed construction work has left the roads broken and dusty, worsening air quality and infrastructure simultaneously.

“There are severe issues, frequent power cuts, nonexistent drainage, and crumbling roads,” said Dhananjay Singh from Suncity Society. “Piles of mud clog the few functioning drains, which leads to frequent waterlogging whenever it rains.”

Sewage woes and health hazards

In Sector 17A, stagnant sewage and overflowing drains are everyday realities. “The drains are always choked and overflowing,” said Praveen Soni, a local resident. “In the summer, the stench is unbearable, and children fall sick frequently due to unhygienic conditions.”

The condition is similar in other residential clusters like the Hewo Apartment Complex, where foul smells from accumulated garbage and clogged drains have become a part of daily life. “Mosquito infestations are making life miserable,” said Ramnarayan, a senior citizen.

Garbage crisis across the city

Unattended garbage is one of the most widespread problems plaguing Gurugram. In areas like Khandsa Vegetable Market, trash piles up unchecked, attracting flies, rodents, and mosquitoes.

“Leaders only show up during elections, make promises about clean water and sanitation, and then disappear,” said Mahesh Pahuja, a shopkeeper.

Sanjay Siwan from Subhash Nagar offered a similarly disillusioned view. “Officials come for photo-ops and leave without understanding what we’re going through. Nothing changes on the ground.”

Even Gurugram’s industrial zones are not immune. Dinesh Sharma, a local businessman, described a grim scene: “Garbage collection points are overflowing, and most of the waste lies outside. The drains are open and flooded, especially in the rainy season. It’s a serious health hazard.”

Infrastructure lagging behind population boom

Residents argue that the city’s civic infrastructure has not kept pace with its explosive growth. “The population has doubled, but waste management and drainage are still at the same capacity as ten years ago,” said Deepak Dahiya, a long-time resident. “Garbage blocks drains and spills onto roads during the monsoon.”

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Parliament this week that the city faces no major civic issues aside from seasonal waterlogging. Khattar, citing inputs from the Haryana state government, told the Lok Sabha that Gurugram's civic challenges were limited and largely under control.

Minister Khattar maintained that the government is actively addressing the issues. He stated that the number of critical waterlogging points in the city has been reduced from 90 in 2019 to 30 in 2024.

Several infrastructure projects have reportedly been completed, including the construction of master stormwater drains at key junctions like Narsinghpur along NH-48, Khandsa Chowk, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, and near Sectors 17/18. To mitigate seasonal flooding, the government has deployed 141 heavy-duty pumps and 77 suction tankers. A comprehensive drainage master plan is also said to be under implementation, as per GMDA officials.

"The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is putting in all possible efforts to resolve public grievances at the earliest. Door-to-door garbage collection will start soon. Engineering wing teams along with the concerned SDO have been appointed to deal with waterlogging. The sanitation wing is also actively working to clear roadside garbage," said S S Rohilla, spokesperson for the MCG.

