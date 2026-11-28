Gurugram's position as Delhi-NCR's leading office market is attracting interest from real estate developers, with companies such as Lodha Developers, Emaar India and Signature Global stepping up their presence in the city's premium commercial segment amid sustained leasing demand and the emergence of new business corridors.

Gurugram accounted for 63% of the region's office leasing in the July to September quarter of 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash/Representational image) more less

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Mumbai-based Lodha Developers has entered the Delhi-NCR market with Lodha Pantheon, a premium commercial project on Golf Course Road. The company plans to invest around ₹1,100-1,200 crore in the development, which will have a saleable area of approximately 4 lakh sq ft spread across 27 floors on a 1.2-acre site. The Grade A++ development will comprise office spaces that the company intends to sell rather than retain as a leasing asset, according to a report by PTI.

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Emaar India, the Indian arm of Dubai-based Emaar Properties, is developing Emaar Business Square, a Grade A commercial tower in Sector 65 on Golf Course Extension Road.

“Demand for quality office space in Gurugram is sustained, and for occupiers, location and building quality remain the deciding factors. Emaar Business Square puts businesses at the meeting point of the city’s key corridors and within easy reach of its most established neighbourhoods, an advantage that will only grow as the metro and the Greater SPR take shape,” said Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO, Emaar India.

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{{^usCountry}} The launch comes as Gurugram leads Delhi NCR's office market. According to Cushman & Wakefield, the city accounted for 63% of the region's office leasing in the July to September quarter of 2026. Delhi NCR recorded 3.8 million sq ft of office leasing in the quarter, taking the total for the first nine months of the year to 10.7 million sq ft. Net absorption outpaced new supply, bringing vacancy in the region down to 17.6%, while Grade A office rents rose 6 to 9% year on year, and by 12 to 15% in Gurugram's CBD and NH-8 prime micro-markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The launch comes as Gurugram leads Delhi NCR's office market. According to Cushman & Wakefield, the city accounted for 63% of the region's office leasing in the July to September quarter of 2026. Delhi NCR recorded 3.8 million sq ft of office leasing in the quarter, taking the total for the first nine months of the year to 10.7 million sq ft. Net absorption outpaced new supply, bringing vacancy in the region down to 17.6%, while Grade A office rents rose 6 to 9% year on year, and by 12 to 15% in Gurugram's CBD and NH-8 prime micro-markets. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this year, Gurugram-based Signature Global and Bengaluru-based RMZ joined hands to develop an 18-acre commercial project in Gurugram, involving a proposed investment of around ₹7,500 crore. The project, being developed through a joint venture between their subsidiaries, is located along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

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The growing interest in Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) and SPR reflects the emergence of new commercial corridors beyond Gurugram's established office districts. These locations are benefiting from a growing residential catchment, improving road connectivity and access to an expanding workforce.

Office market occupancy to rise from 88% to 89.5% by March 2028: ICRA

The broader office market is also expected to maintain its growth trajectory. ICRA estimates net office absorption across the top six markets such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, at 62-64 million sq ft in 2027-28, broadly matching incremental supply. Occupancy levels are projected to improve to 89-89.5% by March 2028, from around 88% in September 2026.

The expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) is expected to remain a key demand driver. India's GCC base has grown from around 1,600 in 2020-21 to 2,117 in 2025-26 and is projected to exceed 2,500 by 2030. GCCs are expected to account for 45-50% of office absorption in 2027-28, ICRA estimates.

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Knight Frank India, in its assessment of the Indian office market, reported that NCR recorded 9.6 mn sq ft of office transactions in January-September 2026 (9M CY2026), the second-highest volume in the reported period. The market accounted for 14% of office leasing across India's eight major markets. Average transacted rents rose 12% year on year (YoY), the second-fastest increase among the eight markets

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The demand outlook for office space remains encouraging. According to Cushman & Wakefield's report, The Talent Blueprint: Talent Drives, Office Follows, India's eight largest office markets have a combined Grade A and B office inventory of approximately 1,012 million sq ft, accommodating around 12.7 million professionals.

This translates into an average office space density of about 80 sq ft per professional. At a benchmark of 100 sq ft per employee, the eight markets would require approximately 1,272 million sq ft of office space, indicating an additional requirement of 260 million sq ft.

Delhi-NCR has around 5.01 million professionals, making it India's third-largest talent market after Bengaluru and Mumbai. The region accounted for approximately 15% of job postings and 18% of office leasing between 2021 and 2025, the report said.

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Veera Babu, executive managing director, tenant representation, India, Cushman & Wakefield, said hiring activity and office leasing across India's eight largest markets were closely correlated, underlining the importance of talent availability in shaping commercial real estate demand.

He said that while India's leading office markets were witnessing sustained demand, select Tier II cities were recording hiring growth at two to three times the pace of major metros.