Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HDFC Capital to invest 1500 crore in a platform with Eldeco Group to develop new projects in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 13, 2025 09:35 PM IST

Delhi-NCR real estate news: HDFC Capital will invest ₹1500 crore in 18 upcoming projects by the Eldeco Group in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns

HDFC Capital Advisors Limited, the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group, will invest in a 1500 crore platform with Delhi-based Eldeco Group to develop 18 upcoming projects across Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns with a combined revenue potential of close to 11000 crore, the company said on April 13.

HDFC Capital Advisors Limited, the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group, will invest in a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1500 crore platform with Delhi-based Eldeco Group to develop 18 upcoming projects. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
HDFC Capital Advisors Limited, the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group, will invest in a 1500 crore platform with Delhi-based Eldeco Group to develop 18 upcoming projects. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The total development area in these 18 projects will be more than 10 million (100 lakh) square feet with a "combined revenue potential of about 11,000 crore", HDFC Capital said.

These 18 residential projects will come up across multiple towns including Panipat (Haryana), Sonipat (Haryana), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), Ludhiana (Punjab), Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) and Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), with total development area of more than 10 million square feet and combined revenue potential of about Rs. 11,000 crore.

Vipul Roongta, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Capital, said that the company is bullish on the potential of tier 2 and tier 3 towns situated within a 300-kilometer radius of major metropolitan areas.

“Our partnership with Eldeco aligns with our long-term vision of catalyzing the development of sustainable aspirational housing for India’s expanding middle class. This collaboration is aimed at leveraging the growing infrastructure development in these regions which is bringing these towns closer to the metro cities and employment hubs. Eldeco has a successful track record of developing townships in tier 2 and 3 towns and we’re excited to partner with them,” he said.

Pankaj Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Eldeco Group, said, “We are happy to partner with HDFC Capital in our mission to develop vibrant, well-planned communities across India. This investment allows us to accelerate our expansion into high-growth markets that are increasingly being connected to India's economic centers. There is a huge unmet demand for quality housing in tier 2 and 3 cities across India. There is just not enough supply. In this platform with HDFC Capital, we will be able to address some of this demand in cities of North India”.

HDFC Capital and EIPL's collaboration

This collaboration is part of HDFC Capital’s broader strategy to support the development of affordable and mid-income housing and marks another key milestone in its goal of addressing the housing needs across India’s growth corridors in tier 2 and tier 3 towns.

The platform with HDFC Capital is with Eldeco Infrastructure & Properties Ltd (EIPL), the unlisted arm of the Eldeco Group. Promoted by Pankaj Bajaj, the group also operates the listed Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd in the Lucknow market under a brand license agreement with EIPL.

Also Read: Tier 2 cities Nagpur, Jaipur, Lucknow drive India’s real estate growth due to rapid infrastructure advancement

HDFC Capital, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank Ltd, is the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group. HDFC Capital is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Housing for All’ initiative and is focused on financing the development of affordable and mid-income homes in a sustainable manner.

HDFC Capital is the investment manager to four SEBI registered Category II Alternative Investment Funds. These funds combine to create a$ 4.2 billion platform targeting the development of affordable and mid-income housing in India.

Last month, HDFC Capital invested 1,300 crore in a platform with realty firm Total Environment for development of 10,000-crore worth housing projects in Bengaluru.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / HDFC Capital to invest 1500 crore in a platform with Eldeco Group to develop new projects in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On