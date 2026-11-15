House of Abhinandan Lodha provides Rs.1,100 crore exit to HDFC Capital

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a branded land developer, announced on November 15 that HDFC Capital Advisors Limited, one of its key investors, has been provided an early exit in its investment, realising approximately ₹1,100 crore.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), on November 15 that HDFC Capital Advisors Limited, one of its key investors, has been provided an early exit in its investment, realising approximately ₹1,100 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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HoABL said in a statement that the early exit reflects its focus on creating long-term value through strategic real estate investments, disciplined asset management, and execution-led growth, which has led to strong cash flows enabling this early exit.

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In 2023, HoABL partnered with HDFC Capital to set up a joint platform to invest in plotted developments and low-rise projects located in metros, Tier II cities and emerging markets in India. HDFC Capital has committed ~ ₹1,500 crore to the platform across 11 projects in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, and Punjab.

Earlier than scheduled delivery of certain projects drove strong cash flows, enabling HoABL to provide an exit before the due date to HDFC Capital across five projects. To date, HoABL has returned ~ ₹1,100 crore to HDFC Capital under the platform, the company said.

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“HoABL is a new-age real estate company which has successfully created a differentiated real estate niche, particularly through plotted developments, low-rise projects, and a focus on affordable and mid-income housing in key property markets across India. HDFC Capital has been an early investor in HoABL, and the value creation on our investments reflects the strong partnerships that HDFC Capital builds. We look forward to our continued association with HoABL,” said Vipul Roongta, CEO, HDFC Capital.

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“We are delighted to facilitate this successful exit for our key investor. It is a significant milestone for us and demonstrates our commitment to creating meaningful value for our investment partners. The transaction underscores HoABL’s approach of identifying high-potential real estate opportunities and actively working towards value creation throughout the investment lifecycle. The company remains focused on building a strong portfolio and delivering sustainable outcomes for its investors. We are grateful to HDFC Capital for trusting us, especially during our initial phase,” said Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, HoABL.

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TrustCap acted as sole financial advisor

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Mumbai-based real estate investment bank, TrustCap acted as sole financial advisor to the transactions.

HDFC Capital, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank Limited, is the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group. HDFC Capital focuses on financing the development of affordable and mid-income homes.

Founded in 2020 by Abhinandan Lodha, House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), has sold over 13 million sq. ft. and has 25 million sq. ft. under active development in locations across five states. HoABL has delivered projects such as Imperial Goa and Isle of Bliss through a fully digital model without meeting a single customer in person.