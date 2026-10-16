House of Abhinandan Lodha enters Himachal Pradesh with luxury villa project in Mashobra near Shimla, prices start at ₹9.5 crore

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has entered Himachal Pradesh’s second-home market with the launch of The Ridge, an ultra-luxury villa development in Mashobra, around 10 km from Shimla. The project offers villas starting at ₹9.5 crore, the company said. House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has entered Himachal Pradesh’s second-home market with the launch of The Ridge, an ultra-luxury villa development in Mashobra, around 10 km from Shimla. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

Spread across 11.5 acres at an altitude of approximately 7,000 feet above sea level, The Ridge will feature a limited collection of three- and four-bedroom villas, targeting high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) seeking luxury second homes in the hills.

The development is positioned around the concept of longevity-led luxury living, combining premium residences with seven-star hospitality and wellness amenities.

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Commenting on the launch, Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of the House of Abhinandan Lodha, said the company aims to create elevated living experiences for customers seeking to reconnect with nature and spend meaningful time with their families.

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“With The Ridge, we bring this philosophy to life through a mountain residence that combines exceptional living standards with a deep connection to nature, offering a space to reconnect, spend meaningful time with family and create a legacy to be cherished across generations,” he said.

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The project will feature a clubhouse spanning more than 25,000 sq ft, with amenities including a heated indoor swimming pool, fitness centre, restaurant, fireside lounge, viewing deck, indoor sports facilities and wellness spaces.

Mashobra is known for its Deodar forests, mountain views and relative seclusion. Its heritage includes Wildflower Hall, built in 1902, Naldehra Golf Course, established in 1905, and Rashtrapati Niwas. Located approximately 30 minutes from Shimla, Mashobra combines accessibility with a distinctive natural setting, making it an appealing destination for a private mountain residence, company said in the statement.