House of Abhinandan Lodha enters Himachal Pradesh with luxury villa project in Mashobra near Shimla, prices start at ₹9.5 crore
House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has entered Himachal Pradesh’s second-home market with the launch of a project around 10 km from Shimla
The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has entered Himachal Pradesh’s second-home market with the launch of The Ridge, an ultra-luxury villa development in Mashobra, around 10 km from Shimla. The project offers villas starting at ₹9.5 crore, the company said.
Spread across 11.5 acres at an altitude of approximately 7,000 feet above sea level, The Ridge will feature a limited collection of three- and four-bedroom villas, targeting high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) seeking luxury second homes in the hills.
The development is positioned around the concept of longevity-led luxury living, combining premium residences with seven-star hospitality and wellness amenities.
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Commenting on the launch, Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of the House of Abhinandan Lodha, said the company aims to create elevated living experiences for customers seeking to reconnect with nature and spend meaningful time with their families.
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“With The Ridge, we bring this philosophy to life through a mountain residence that combines exceptional living standards with a deep connection to nature, offering a space to reconnect, spend meaningful time with family and create a legacy to be cherished across generations,” he said.
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The project will feature a clubhouse spanning more than 25,000 sq ft, with amenities including a heated indoor swimming pool, fitness centre, restaurant, fireside lounge, viewing deck, indoor sports facilities and wellness spaces.
Mashobra is known for its Deodar forests, mountain views and relative seclusion. Its heritage includes Wildflower Hall, built in 1902, Naldehra Golf Course, established in 1905, and Rashtrapati Niwas. Located approximately 30 minutes from Shimla, Mashobra combines accessibility with a distinctive natural setting, making it an appealing destination for a private mountain residence, company said in the statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More