    House of Abhinandan Lodha to invest close to ₹1400 crore for affordable housing project in Naigaon near Mumbai

    Mumbai real estate: HoABL is set to invest around 1,400 cr in an affordable housing project in Naigaon, a suburban area approximately one hour from Dadar 

    Published on: Sep 22, 2025 7:42 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Mumbai-based real estate firm House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) is set to invest around 1,400 crore in an affordable housing project in Naigaon, a suburban area approximately one hour from Dadar. Over the next three years, the project will offer 4,000 apartments and develop 2 million sq ft of space. The development is expected to be completed in three sales cycles, with a target completion by 2029, Abhinandan Lodha, founder and chairperson of the company said on September 22.

    He said the company is exploring seven more locations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for similar affordable housing developments.

    HoABL is set to invest around ₹1,400 crore in an affordable housing project in Naigaon. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
    He said HoABL has launched Growth Housing, its first affordable housing initiative in Naigaon, Western Mumbai. For its first phase it has received around 8,838 registrations for just 1,419 homes.

    “This launch is not just about building homes, it's about creating a new category that combines aspiration with affordability, breaking the mold of conventional affordable housing models. We have used an AI-powered, digital-only approach for the project. All 8,838 registrations were done online, with no site office, no sample flats, and no sales team involved. The entire customer journey, from self-registration to transaction completion, has been streamlined through AI, through a chatbot named Priya, ensuring a transparent process for buyers,” Lodha told reporters.

    He said the company is investing 200 crore in the first phase of the Naigaon project which is being developed in partnership with Mittal Builders. HoABL has also begun discussions for one of the seven proposed sites, while the remaining six have been identified but are yet to enter the planning stage.

    The seven sites include one near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, he said.

    "All these will be joint developments with people holding the land," he said.

    HoABL cuts costs by 25% with AI sales model

    Traditionally, affordable housing has been synonymous with low quality. However, Growth Housing aims to make affordable housing truly affordable by eliminating unnecessary costs. High overheads from sample flats, site offices, and sales teams. By cutting out all non-essential elements, like sample flats, site offices, and traditional sales teams, HoABL has been able to reduce costs by 20-25%, passing on these savings directly to the consumer. This experiment, launched in August 2025, has seen 6x oversubscription, proving that this approach resonates with buyers, Lodha said.

    Naigaon, a key growth corridor in Western Mumbai, is located just 2 minutes from Naigaon station, offering strong connectivity to the city’s business hubs. HoABL is offering 1 BHK (323 sq. ft.) starting at 32.99 lakh, 2 BHK (485 sq. ft.) starting at 49.99 lakh, and 2 BHK (621 sq. ft.) starting at 67.99 lakh.

    According to the company, salaried buyers account for 55% of registrations, while self-employed and business owners make up 45%. Additionally, 68% of registrations came through channel partners, with 32% through direct channels. Notably, 60% of buyers fall within the 25–38 age group.

    The House of Abhinandan Lodha is a branded land developer. The company has a fully digital sales model and has delivered over 15 mn sq ft of land in less than five years. It has another 39 mn sq.ft. of land under active development. These four plotted developments are located in Anjarle, Dapoli, Neral and Goa.The company has also launched plotted developments in Alibaug, Khopoli, Nagpur, Vrindavan and Ayodhya and has launches planned in Amritsar and Shimla. It aims to be present in 48 locations across the country by FY 2030.

