The House of Abhinandan Lodha expands footprint in 6 new cities; to invest 3000 cr in plotted development projects

Mumbai-based real estate firm, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), that shot to fame after it launched the first luxury plotted development project in Ayodhya soon after the Ram temple consecration ceremony, announced a ₹3,000 crore investment to expand its footprint in six new cities - Amritsar, Shimla Varanasi, Nagpur, Khopoli and Vrindavan - on November 8.



The company has acquired 352 acres of land across the six cities. More than 60 acres has been acquired in Vrindavan, over 50 acres in Khapoli near Mumbai, 11 acres in Shimla’s Mashobra, more than 100 acres in Nagpur, 75 acres in Varanasi and around 45 acres in Amritsar, the company said. The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) on November 8 announced a ₹ 3,000 crore investment to expand its footprint in six new cities - Amritsar, Shimla Varanasi, Nagpur, Khopoli and Vrindavan.

“We are entering into six new locations. We are committing ₹3,000 crore investment in these new cities. The company will launch around 5,500 plots in these six new cities by June next year,” said Abhinandan Lodha, founder, The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

“Almost half of the investment has been made to buy 352 acres of land and the remaining will be development cost. The company will fund investments through internal accruals and from its platform with HDFC Capital and the company expects $1 billion in revenue from plotted development projects in these six cities,” he told reporters.



Lodha said the demand for housing plots has been very strong after the pandemic.



Many celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon, have bought plots in its projects, he said, adding that the company's projects get completely sold out within weeks of launch. “The youngest investor is an 18-year-old and the oldest is 81 years old,” he said.



Elaborating on the expansion plan, Lodha said the company is expected to launch projects in 48 cities across India that have great potential for plotted development because of existing or upcoming infrastructure projects and inflow of tourists in these towns. “We are working on acquiring land in the remaining 32 cities that include both cultural and tourist towns,” he said.



Since its inception, less than four years ago, HoABL has delivered over 150 acres of new generation plotted land and has another 700 acres under development, across six locations – Anjarle, Dapoli, Neral and Alibaug in Maharashtra, Goa and Ayodhya.

Opens new office in Gurugram



The company has also announced the opening of its new office in DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, as part of its national expansion. This new office will serve as a central hub for managing the company’s latest acquisitions, project deliveries, and its ambitious plan to bring Grade-A land ownership opportunities to a larger audience.

“The opening of our new Gurgaon office marks a pivotal moment in our mission to reshape land ownership in India. This expansion isn’t just about scaling operations—it’s about driving a paradigm shift in how Indians perceive land as an investment. We see land as more than a commodity; it’s a catalyst for long-term growth and community empowerment,” said Lodha.

“With over ₹1,000 crores invested in strategic acquisitions across key growth markets, we are not only unlocking premium land for investors but also transforming these regions into thriving destinations. Our vision is to make Grade-A land ownership accessible, secure, and a cornerstone of wealth creation for generations to come,” he said.

The company is also set to deliver 180 acres, ie, nearly 5 million sq ft of development to over 2000 customers in Anjarle and Neral in Maharashtra in December 2024. HoABL is also preparing for deliveries in Dapoli and Alibaug in Maharashtra, Ayodhya and Goa in the next 10-12 months.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha has invested close to ₹3,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, including ₹1,200 crore for Ayodhya alone. Over the past two years, HoABL has acquired 75 acres from 1,400 farmers for long-term benefits for the local community. A key project is The Sarayu, a 75-acre luxury development also featuring India’s first all-vegetarian five-star hotel, managed by The Leela. The Sarayu project is expected to generate over ₹150 crore in stamp duty collection, surpassing the total stamp duty revenue collected from the entire region in the previous year.

Despite all customer interactions being virtual with no physical meetings, out of its customer base of over 6,000, 17% are NRIs from 20 countries, primarily the USA, UAE, and Singapore. The remaining 83% are from 150 towns across India. Interestingly, over 50% of customers in HoABL’s Goa projects came from the NCR region, the company said.